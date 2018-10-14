The Madison Police Department has been awarded a $250,000 federal grant that it hopes to use in partnership with the Madison School District to train school staff on violence prevention.
The funding would be used to train teams of staff members at the school district’s four main high schools and two alternative high schools in crisis intervention work with an emphasis on restorative justice outcomes. The City Council needs to sign off on whether to accept the grant.
Police Chief Mike Koval said in a statement the funding is about “having officers think out of the traditional boxes of handling an issue through a ticket or an arrest; and craft a response with a lens toward restorative justice outcomes.”
Funding comes from the federal Student, Teachers and Officers Preventing (STOP) School Violence Act of 2018. The money would be available for use over three years, and it would fund a limited full-time coordinator position within the Madison School District.
The announcement of the grant follows several instances of violence at or near Madison high schools this fall semester, including two shootings near La Follette, a large fight after a football game at Memorial, and West High School’s assigned police officer breaking a bone in his hand while stopping a fight.
“School safety is every district’s top priority, and it relies on our proactive systems and protocols, as well as the strength of our school communities,” Joe Balles, safety and security coordinator for the school district, said in a statement. “Through this grant, we’ll be able to do more critical work on building relationships and strong school climates.”