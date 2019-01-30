The ridiculously frigid temperatures have provided an unexpected break for Madison emergency responders as people heed warnings and stay indoors.
“Crime has gone down precipitously with the temperature,” said Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
He said that while most crime categories were down, there is one that wasn’t.
“The category that’s still there is domestics, because people are cooped up together,” he said.
It’s a similar story with the Madison Fire Department.
“Knock on wood, it’s been kind of quiet for us,” said department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster.
With most city, county and state offices closed on Wednesday, as well as public schools, Madison College and the University of Wisconsin-Madison and many businesses, activity in Madison was subdued. Even the Post Office was temporarily suspending delivery.
Schuster said fire personnel were spending time maintaining equipment in case the were called handle a fire, which can be challenging in the extreme temperatures.
Firefighters battled a blaze on Buckeye Road on the city’s south side at about 3 a.m. Wednesday. No one was hurt, but firefighters had to deal with frozen hoses and breathing apparatuses that locked up, as well has gear that became sheeted in ice from water spray.
The Fire Department reported only two cold-related calls. At about 5:30 a.m. EMS personnel responded to The Beacon homeless day center on East Washington Avenue for a man who had spent an hour outside waiting for the shelter to open. He was taken to a hospital and treated for cold exposure.
And at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, EMS was called to Memorial Union on the UW-Madison campus for someone sitting in a snowbank. That person was also taken to a hospital.
Despite temperatures so cold that only minutes of exposure can lead to frostbite, hospitals saw only a few cold-related cases. St. Mary’s spokeswoman Kim Sveum said that the hospital’s emergency room handled only five cold-related cases between Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning.
“I would guess that that number would probably go up by the end of the day,” Sveum said.
UW Hospital reported three cases of frostbite Wednesday morning, and an undetermined number of respiratory issues stemming from the frigid air.
A spokeswoman for Meriter Hospital didn’t immediately return a phone message.
Also, on Tuesday police combed the Arboretum for an alleged robber, who suffered cold exposure as he eluded police for hours.
That occurred at about noon Tuesday, when the temperature was a mere 15 degrees below zero and the wind chill stood at about 17 below. By 7:53 a.m. Wednesday the temperature at the Dane County Airport had plummeted to 26 below and the wind chill bottomed out at 48 below.
DeSpain said police officers had scaled back some activity, responding only to serious crashes — those that blocked traffic or resulted in injury — to keep officers on hand for emergencies and reduce their exposure to the cold.