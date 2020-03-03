Madison police could work in Milwaukee during Democratic National Convention

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Any assignments to the DNC will be made with first consideration being staffing needs in Madison,” Valenta said.

Also, Valenta said a provision of the intergovernmental agreement allows Madison to relocate officers if an event that requires a heightened police presence occurs in Madison.

The MPD has not received official notice of any DNC-related events in Madison that would require an increase in police service but is planning for that possibility, according to Valenta.

Under the agreement, Milwaukee would reimburse Madison for equipment, salary and benefit costs and will provide lodging, transportation and meals for MPD staff. MPD estimates this cost to range between $975,000 and $1 million.

Milwaukee will not reimburse Madison for any administrative costs, such as those related to scheduling and payroll processing, which are estimated to be between $7,000 and $10,000.

The MPD will attempt to absorb the unreimbursed expenses in the 2020 operating budget, according to the resolution.

