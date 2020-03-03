Madison police could work in Milwaukee during Democratic National Convention

Madison police officers could provide law enforcement services in Milwaukee during the Democratic National Convention in July, under a proposed agreement between the two cities.
Agreements between cities during the Democratic and Republican national conventions are common, Madison Assistant Police Chief Paige Valenta said Monday in a statement. Also, the Madison Police Department regularly seeks the assistance of outside agencies for large events.
“Because the DNC is in our state, a short drive away, in an effort to be a good partner to (Milwaukee) and the community and visitors who will be in (Milwaukee) for the convention, MPD is responding to (Milwaukee Police Department’s) request for mutual aid,” Valenta said.
Sending any officers to Milwaukee is contingent on the City Council approving a resolution authorizing the signing of an intergovernmental agreement, which is still being drafted. The resolution will be introduced for referral at the council’s March 3 meeting.
Under the proposal, the intergovernmental agreement would run from July 10 through July 20. Valenta said Madison could provide between 50 and 100 officers, some of whom may be from specialized teams such as SWAT, the Special Events Team, and motorcycle or mounted officers. Specific assignments are not yet known.
You have free articles remaining.
“Any assignments to the DNC will be made with first consideration being staffing needs in Madison,” Valenta said.
Also, Valenta said a provision of the intergovernmental agreement allows Madison to relocate officers if an event that requires a heightened police presence occurs in Madison.
The MPD has not received official notice of any DNC-related events in Madison that would require an increase in police service but is planning for that possibility, according to Valenta.
Under the agreement, Milwaukee would reimburse Madison for equipment, salary and benefit costs and will provide lodging, transportation and meals for MPD staff. MPD estimates this cost to range between $975,000 and $1 million.
Milwaukee will not reimburse Madison for any administrative costs, such as those related to scheduling and payroll processing, which are estimated to be between $7,000 and $10,000.
The MPD will attempt to absorb the unreimbursed expenses in the 2020 operating budget, according to the resolution.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.