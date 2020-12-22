Madison police chief to take post in challenging time; reform activists decry process

Commissioners Jacquelyn Boggess, Mary Schauf and William Greer voted in favor of Barnes, while Fabiola Hamdan and Kevin Gundlach voted against Barnes and expressed support for Batista. Their discussions took place in closed sessions, and they did not elaborate on their reasoning in front of the public.

Wahl supported the PFC, saying the volunteer members saw more, heard more and knew more than the general public before making the decision.

“It’s important that people have confidence in that aspect of the process,” he said.

But some members of the public complained that they did not have an opportunity to directly engage with the candidates. They were given three opportunities to speak to the PFC after candidates were announced and before the hiring body made its final decision.

Some feel that a majority of that input was overlooked. The Community Response Team, a grassroots group that has actively worked on policing issues in Madison since 2012, said in a statement that they are “gravely disappointed” that the PFC ignored those who strongly support Batista.