Madison police chief to take post in challenging time; reform activists decry process

In the 15 months since former Madison police chief Mike Koval abruptly retired, the city implemented new civilian review mechanisms, a pandemic changed how police officers do their jobs and protesters filled downtown streets to protest police brutality.
Now a new police chief, Shon Barnes, is expected to enter the scene. He will be tasked with leading a department and city through these challenges, pending completion of a pre-employment background check. Barnes, currently the director of training and professional development for Chicago's police oversight group, accepted the offer that was extended from the Police and Fire Commission last week.
The choice, made on a divided 3-2 vote by the PFC on Dec. 18, also illustrates the challenges Barnes will face as some community members strongly preferred another candidate and decried a process they felt was not transparent enough.
“We’re all disappointed,” said Ankita Bharadwaj, a member of the newly created Police Civilian Oversight Board. “We’re all taken aback about how this all panned out, and it’s just disappointing.”
Leaders at the police department, city and police union say they look forward to working with Barnes.
Acting Chief Vic Wahl said Monday that Barnes demonstrates a commitment to community policing, a progressive perspective on the profession and willingness to participate in professional development.
“He’s certainly very eager to get here and get started and make connections with the community and listen and get moving,” said Wahl, who has spoken with Barnes several times since Friday.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway in a statement Dec. 18 said she looks forward to connecting Barnes with the community and “continuing our work to reimagine public safety.” Also last week, Kelly Powers, president of Madison’s police union, said "we have confidence in the PFC's decision and look forward to working with Chief Barnes."
Oversight board 'blindsided'
At a time when the Madison Police Department’s greatest challenge is building trust with the community, especially residents from low-income and minority communities, engaged residents are at odds with the PFC’s choice. Many wanted Ramon Batista, the former police chief in Mesa, Arizona, citing his history of implementing reforms within police departments.
Ananda Deacon, another member of the Civilian Oversight Board, felt “blindsided” by the selection of Barnes. Deacon and Bharadwaj sought to buy more time for their board to make a formal recommendation on a candidate choice, but the PFC acted before the oversight board could meet. Keetra Burnette, chair of the oversight board, did not call a special meeting.
“My hope was that if we were able to push the PFC process back by even just a week, that would have given the Civilian Oversight Board some time to meet, and my secondary hope would have been the recommendation we would have collectively decided on would have reflected the wants and needs of the community,” Deacon said.
The Civilian Oversight Board is a community panel created this year that, along with an independent police monitor, is meant to bring additional accountability to the police department. Both Bharadwaj and Deacon expressed concern about the efficacy and power of the oversight board.
“Our body was formed saying that it would bridge the gap between the community who is finding it really hard to place trust and faith in the police right now,” Bharadwaj said. “We’re not being able to do our jobs.”
Still, while noting that they and community members are all processing the hire individually, Bharadwaj doesn’t want to jeopardize Barnes’ success in his new role. Deacon said she hopes Barnes will “be in tune” with the community and that he “actively works to undo all of the racist systems that are inherently within policing.”
According to Wahl, Barnes is “very interested” in reaching out to all members of the community. Wahl, who will be assisting in the transition of leadership, said he views communicating with and listening to everyone as a key part of the job.
“I think in the climate today, there’s a very generalized difficulty for police in general to build trust with a community and that’s something everybody across the country is contending with,” Wahl said. “Chief Barnes will be coming in with a clean slate and doesn’t have any baggage of history in terms of the department or with the community and can have a fresh perspective.”
Police chief search process
The five-member PFC voted to hire Barnes out of a pool of four final candidates that also included Batista, Christopher Davis and Larry Scirroto.
Commissioners Jacquelyn Boggess, Mary Schauf and William Greer voted in favor of Barnes, while Fabiola Hamdan and Kevin Gundlach voted against Barnes and expressed support for Batista. Their discussions took place in closed sessions, and they did not elaborate on their reasoning in front of the public.
Wahl supported the PFC, saying the volunteer members saw more, heard more and knew more than the general public before making the decision.
“It’s important that people have confidence in that aspect of the process,” he said.
But some members of the public complained that they did not have an opportunity to directly engage with the candidates. They were given three opportunities to speak to the PFC after candidates were announced and before the hiring body made its final decision.
Some feel that a majority of that input was overlooked. The Community Response Team, a grassroots group that has actively worked on policing issues in Madison since 2012, said in a statement that they are “gravely disappointed” that the PFC ignored those who strongly support Batista.
“The public expressed overwhelming support for selecting former Mesa Police Chief Ramon Batista as Madison’s next police chief, with an order of magnitude more letters and public comments to the PFC in support of Batista than any other candidate,” the statement read.
The CRT is concerned that Barnes advocates for predictive policing methods — taking data to predict when and where crime is going to happen — which the group said can exacerbate racial disparities. Barnes was recognized as a National Institute of Justice Law Enforcement Advancing Data and Science (LEADS) Scholar for this strategy.
In a statement released after their Dec. 18 vote, the PFC expressed “support and confidence” in Barnes and highlighted its “thoughtful and deliberate” search process in addition to the public’s opinion.
“Community input has been the foundation of this process. The PFC is grateful for the input that it received,” according to the statement. “The COVID-19 pandemic presented unique challenges for the PFC, and the PFC adapted its methods to obtain community input.”
Past methods of collecting input included listening to speakers at meetings, conducting a community survey via mail and email and partnering with the Local Voices Network. LVN, a national community-listening effort to bring underrepresented voices to the public sphere, hosted seven public conversations specifically focused on the PFC’s search for a police chief.
A definite start date is unknown at this point, although Wahl said he expected Barnes to begin sometime at the end of January.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.