Madison police chief Shon Barnes cleared in harassment complaint

An investigation has cleared Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes of creating a hostile working environment after a former officer filed a civil rights complaint alleging the chief asked about what sort of romantic partner she preferred.

The city investigation focused on a Dec. 3 exit interview between Barnes and former officer Mikaela Gardner after she decided to leave the force to be closer to family in Illinois.

Over the course of the interview, Gardner claimed Barnes asked if she would continue working for Madison police if she found a partner in the city and that the chief offered to help out, asking something like: "What do you prefer – male or female? I don’t care about your preferences; let me know – I can keep an eye out for you."

Both said did not expect her to answer the question, nor did they view it as Barnes asking about her sexual orientation. Rather, Barnes was asking about the features she was looking for in a partner, according to the report. Investigators wrote that Barnes' inquiries could have been a "light-hearted attempt at employee retention."

Gardner said Barnes then asked whether she was looking for someone with teeth or no teeth. She laughed and said "teeth," according to the report, to which Barned joked that that would exclude about half the people police encounter on the street.

"We have tall men, short men, men with teeth, no teeth," Barnes had admitted to saying during the interview with Gardner, according to the report.

While the report, obtained through a state open records request, does not name the former officer, the Wisconsin State Journal had previously confirmed it was filed by Gardner, who who served as a Madison police officer between January 2020 and December 2021. The complaint was filed with the city on Dec. 9.

The probe into the exit interview, overseen by Fire Chief Steven Davis, city human resources director Harper Donahue and Deputy Mayor Christie Baumel, did corroborate that Barnes brought up Gardner finding love in Madison yet ultimately concluded that he did not ask about her sexuality and that he did not violate workplace harassment rules. Investigators were unsure about whether Barnes remark about teeth actually referred to people who have run-ins with the police.

"Both interviews (with Gardner and Barnes) were consistent that Barnes was not seeking answers as to Gardner's sexual orientation or preferences nor did he apply any relevance to these factors," investigators concluded in their final report dated Feb. 14.

All three investigators were unanimous in their decision, the report said, adding that they did not find evidence "that the exchange resulted in a hostile work environment or microaggression.

"By accounts from both parties, it appears that the remainder of the meeting was appropriate," the report said. "By both accounts, Barnes asked questions related to continuous improvement, areas for improvement within the Madison Police Department."

In response to the investigation's report, Barnes said the aim of his exit interviews is to "explore the personal well-being of my employees."

"There is always something to learn which can help our department grow," Barnes said in a statement. "My employees have my trust and respect."

During the probe, Barnes told investigators that Madison police have a retention problem and that exit interviews are "last chance opportunities to possibly retain employees or keep the door open for them to return."

In her interview with investigators, Gardner described her exit interview with Barnes as "unprofessional, weird and awkward."

"I wouldn't say I was outright disgusted or offended," Gardner said. "It was just weird coming from the Chief, the boss of all bosses, someone I had never spoken to before."

Gardner, who played on UW hockey's 2019 championship team, added that while she shared light-hearted, mirthful relationships with other superiors, she never had that kind of relationship with Barnes.

"In a professional exit interview setting with the Chief, who I have never spoken to, it isn't a meeting to joke or be comical," Gardner told investigators.

