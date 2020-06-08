Madison Police Chief says officers wish they could show more solidarity with protesters

Serving as a police officer during night after night of protests against police brutality has been hard on Madison law enforcement, acting Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl told the city’s Police and Fire Commission Monday.
When commission member Fabiola Hamdan asked about the state of Madison’s police officers, Wahl said, “It’s a challenging time.” Along with back-to-back overtime, Wahl said, it has been difficult for officers who are angry about the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer to “bear the brunt of that anger” from local protesters.
Roughly 15 Madison Police officers, including Wahl, marched in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement Sunday during a protest that drew 10,000, according to a crowd estimate from police spokesman Joel DeSpain. Many more officers would have marched, Wahl said, but the department didn’t want to send the wrong message by showing up with a visibly large police presence.
“Our people wanted to be down there,” Wahl said, noting that he checked with organizers first to make sure their presence was welcome.
Wahl said the show of solidarity was also genuine when officers took a knee with members of Madison’s black community at an event organized by the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County last week.
Officers want to show “unity with the community,” Wahl said, but they also recognize that they are the “visible outlet” for protesters' anger and frustration.
“It’s frustrating for (officers) when they see the good work that they do sort of at the micro-level and then sort of at the macro-level all of that gets lost in the larger discussion,” Wahl said. “And I understand, and I think our people understand, that that sort of goes with the territory.”
Eighteen officers have been injured during the past nine days of protests, though none critically, Wahl said Monday. Some had concussions after being hit with rocks while not wearing riot gear. Wahl said the department is aware of one complaint from a resident who said he was injured by police during the protests.
Hamdan asked Wahl whether exhaustion from the protests was affecting officers' performance. Every day since March 30, Wahl said, almost all officers have worked a minimum of 12 hours, and sometimes up to 18-hour shifts.
"We’re holding our own," Wahl told Hamdan. "I’m hoping that we’re going to be able to give people some days off here this week."
Asked how he reconciles his perception that Madison police are doing good work in the community with a lack of trust in law enforcement expressed by some of the city’s black residents, Wahl said that he knows his officers aren’t perfect but that the department has made progress and will continue to try to do its best.
The police department has been trying to communicate with protest organizers to find common ground, Wahl said. While some groups are not interested in working with the police, he said "inroads" have been made with others.
An outside committee called the Madison Police Department Police and Procedure Review Ad Hoc Committee spent four years studying the department’s policies and recommending changes after the 2015 death of Tony Robinson, an unarmed black teenager fatally shot by a Madison police officer.
The Ad Hoc Committee’s report of 177 recommendations was accepted by the Madison City Council in January. The city is now working on implementing the recommendations, including a civilian oversight committee and hiring an independent police monitor.
The Madison police department has a ban on chokeholds and strangle holds, requires officers to use de-escalation techniques when feasible and requires officers to intervene when they see another officer using excessive force, Wahl said in a Sunday blog post.
And while officers go through trainings on race relations, Wahl said "that work is probably never over."
