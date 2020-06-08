Madison Police Chief says officers wish they could show more solidarity with protesters

Officers want to show “unity with the community,” Wahl said, but they also recognize that they are the “visible outlet” for protesters' anger and frustration.

“It’s frustrating for (officers) when they see the good work that they do sort of at the micro-level and then sort of at the macro-level all of that gets lost in the larger discussion,” Wahl said. “And I understand, and I think our people understand, that that sort of goes with the territory.”

Eighteen officers have been injured during the past nine days of protests, though none critically, Wahl said Monday. Some had concussions after being hit with rocks while not wearing riot gear. Wahl said the department is aware of one complaint from a resident who said he was injured by police during the protests.

Hamdan asked Wahl whether exhaustion from the protests was affecting officers' performance. Every day since March 30, Wahl said, almost all officers have worked a minimum of 12 hours, and sometimes up to 18-hour shifts.

"We’re holding our own," Wahl told Hamdan. "I’m hoping that we’re going to be able to give people some days off here this week."