Madison police chief candidates address questions informed by community input in videos

Four finalists participated in closed-door interviews for Madison’s chief of police position Tuesday and the community had the chance to hear from them in their own words one day later in recorded Q&A interviews.
In the videos, Police and Fire Commission member Jacquelyn Boggess asked the finalists — Shon Barnes, Ramon Batista, Christopher Davis and Larry Scirotto — six questions that she said were derived from input the hiring body received from the community over the course of the chief search process.
While the PFC previously released the law enforcement record of the candidates, the finalists offer more about themselves in the videos. Barnes used to be a public school teacher, and Batista’s experiences with law enforcement as a young Hispanic boy shaped his thoughts on providing police services in a community.
Davis is seeking to be closer to family in Wisconsin and Ohio because “2020 has taught us that it’s a good time to get back to our roots.” Finally, Scirotto helped start a group violence intervention strategy in Pittsburgh to reduce violent crime.
These recorded segments offer the first glimpse at who the candidates are and why they want to be chief in Madison during a time of many challenges for law enforcement. Here’s what they had to say in response to the six questions asked during the Q&A.
Introduce yourself to the residents of Madison and tell us and them why you want to be their chief of police.
Barnes: My job is to protect the constitutional rights of all citizens, and I want to be the next police chief in Madison because I believe that Madison needs a forward thinking, community-oriented police chief that is able to connect with all segments of city to create those partnership that is going to make those people’s lives better.
Batista: Madison fits my expectation of a community that wants accountability and transparency in everything we do. I matured in policing with the principles of community and problem-oriented policing as my blueprint … We must all recognize that policing in this country is entering a new area, and I see this time as an amazing opportunity to be at the forefront of pro-social, positive change for police and the communities that they serve.
Davis: From a professional standpoint, the police chief job in Madison is actually very highly respected in our profession, and I think with good reason. It’s because the police department and the community in Madison are very highly respected. I think it's an opportunity to lead another progressive police agency like the one I work in now through a really pivotal time in the history of our profession.
Scirotto: I’ve been a cop pretty much my whole adult life. I love this profession, and this is a time where I believe there is a void in leadership in law enforcement. I believe I bring a perspective of challenging the status quo where I'm authentic in my perspective of where I believe the profession should go.
I know Madison to be a progressive organization — one of the very best in the country. My role and responsibility, if given the opportunity to lead the organization, will make it the greatest in the country.
Do you believe police have a role in enforcing federal immigration laws? Please explain.
Barnes: I only believe we should help out if there’s a safety issue and that’s on both parts. If there’s a safety issue, I believe we are there to help with that. If there’s not a safety issue, I do not believe police should play a role in that.
Batista: Very simply, no. I do not believe that he police have a role in enforcing federal immigration laws.
Davis: If people have fear of us in local policing that there will be some kind of civil immigration consequences of their cooperation with us on public safety issues, that’s really not where we want to be in local policing. I’m a firm believer that there isn’t an appropriate role for local policing, or local government even, in immigration enforcement.
Scirotto: Short answer, no. We have a responsibility to enforce local ordinance and laws that are prescribed to us by the state and that's where our police power is derived. When we start to expand our authority into other jurisdictions, I think we expose ourselves to unjust policing outcomes, unjust community outcomes.
It seems that police fear some of the communities they work in, and communities fear the police in return. What fears have you observed in the communities you policed in and what strategies might you deploy to help heal the harms that cause these fears.
Barnes: Fear is a result of not understanding. I believe that fear comes when we don't understand each other, and so I have dealt with that throughout my entire career and it has always served me personally well by creating opportunities to get to know my community.
Batista: I always am going to believe that it is going to be incumbent on the police as the most visible aspect of government to always extend a hand, to always be culturally competent and understand that the situation they’re dealing with has to bring them to a new level of understanding of why it is the person, the minority person they’re dealing with, is afraid of them in that situation.
Davis: Training people that we all have biases, who that bias works and then how to consciously short circuit that process so that you don’t display that bias in your work.
I think we just need to have some honest conversations about how we’re perceived in the community. For me, over the course of my career, some of the most impactful times when it has come to my thinking about relationships in different communities, especially in communities of color with the police have been the times where I have been exposed to some reality about the impact we’ve had on people.
Scirotto: the fears that I see are relative to trust … That trust has a legitimate breakdown in communities of color, and it is because of historic policing practices that have targeted communities of color. The first strategy that you must make a priority for your admin is to engage your community to ensure that we’re removing all silos within your organization, that we are becoming an open and engaging police organization that brings all perspectives to the table for meaningful input.
What is your personal perspective on police engagement with youth? How can we ensure an environment in which youth are able to learn and thrive free from fear?
Barnes: I think they should have a say. If I’m the chief in Madison, I would not only have an adult chief advisory board but I would have a youth chief advisory board where I will sit down with a selected group of youth and I will make myself accountable to them. I believe their voices matter. I believe a society is judged by how you treat your elderly and how you treat your children. And I believe that in this new era of policing we have to give everyone a voice especially our children.
Batista: I do believe that the police play a role in strengthening that aspect of the fabric of our society with young people, and it’s certainly something that I would continue to do. I’m very aware of the youth programs in the Madison community, and I would only look to strengthen that and build upon the programs that are in Madison.
Davis: I think it’s very important for our police officers to be able to engage with youth in those pro-social moments when there isn’t a problem and to be able to have youth see us as human as opposed to this authority figure.
Scirotto: The engagement that we make with our children, with our youth, our teenagers, our kids, and those police youth interactions are impactful for not the immediate future but for generational impact. They are relationships that will last generations. The youth have a position at the table.
What do you see as the role of police in responding to mental health or drug related cases? How do you ensure safety and inclusion for people with disabilities and people actively struggling with mental illness or addiction?
Barnes: I think the role of police when dealing with mental health and substance abuse is one of support. Again, I speak a lot about partnerships and it’s about having those partnerships. Whoever is best to do the job should do it.
Batista: I think that the future is in a continuation and a strengthening of these co-responder models. I don't believe that the police are the first line of response in issues that regard homelessness, drug addiction or mental illness.
Davis: I see the role of police in those issues is, if at all possible, connecting people in either mental health crisis or with addiction issues with services that will work to actually address those issues.
Scirotto: Madison has a nationally renowned mental health unit within the police department. With that should be an added co-responder program that is staffed with mental health professionals and social service professionals, a co-responder program if you will. We’re ensuring that when our officers are responding to mental illness calls that we’re not meeting a crisis with a weapon, that we’re not meeting a crisis with force, that we are meeting crises with appropriately trained personnel to adequately give help in that moment.
The PFC used a short community survey to ask what the focus should be for the chief in the next two to three years. The top response to that survey at 57% was to reduce crime. Please discuss your ideas to reduce crime through the innovative use of resources and partnership to enhance community health and safety.
Barnes: My strategies for reducing crime is about analysis of crime. It’s about accountability, and it’s about problem solving.
Batista: I will continue to expand on those public-private partnerships in and around Madison in order to help us identify and bring to bear the resources that help us reduce crime and maintain a level of safety and community enjoyment that everyone can enjoy, while at the same time doing it in such a pinpointed manner that we carefully do not cause any further harm to the community.
I am not a proponent of any type of zero tolerance policies for law enforcement. I am a proponent of pinpoint accuracy in determining who is causing the harm and addressing those issues with them.
Davis: At the high level, I'm a firm believer in community policing and I strongly believe — and I have some experience with this approach that the way for us to reduce crime in our community is not for us as police to define what the problem is, come in, impose a solution and then declare it a success and leave.
The problem always comes back, and we create a lot of collateral damage in the process in the community if we’re not careful because we didn’t ask anybody what they thought the problems were in their communities where they live.
Scirotto: (The Pittsburgh group violence intervention strategy) focused on group violence and more importantly it focused on precision policing that there are a very small group of individuals within our community that commit violent crime … That group violence intervention strategy is transferable to Madison as it was in Pittsburgh, but it's a commitment from the police department, a commitment from the community, and it’s a commitment from those involved in violent crime.
