Madison police chief candidates address questions informed by community input in videos

I think we just need to have some honest conversations about how we’re perceived in the community. For me, over the course of my career, some of the most impactful times when it has come to my thinking about relationships in different communities, especially in communities of color with the police have been the times where I have been exposed to some reality about the impact we’ve had on people.

Scirotto: the fears that I see are relative to trust … That trust has a legitimate breakdown in communities of color, and it is because of historic policing practices that have targeted communities of color. The first strategy that you must make a priority for your admin is to engage your community to ensure that we’re removing all silos within your organization, that we are becoming an open and engaging police organization that brings all perspectives to the table for meaningful input.

What is your personal perspective on police engagement with youth? How can we ensure an environment in which youth are able to learn and thrive free from fear?