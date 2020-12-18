Madison Police and Fire Commission selects Shon Barnes as next police chief

On Dec. 4, the PFC announced the final candidates for chief. Five days later, the PFC released pre-recorded interviews with each of the candidates answering questions that were informed using community input gathered earlier in the process.

“Community input has been the foundation of this process,” the statement said. “The PFC is grateful for the input that it received. The COVID-19 pandemic presented unique challenges for the PFC, and the PFC adapted its methods to obtain community input.”

But members of the public have not been able to directly engage with the candidates.

Two members of the city’s newly created Police Civilian Oversight Member Ananda Deacon and Ankita Bharadwaj, drafted a resolution calling for time for the oversight board to recommend a candidate, full documentation from the final candidate interviews and regular communication with the PFC. The resolution also recommends the PFC take its recommendation “with full priority consideration.”