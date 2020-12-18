Madison Police and Fire Commission selects Shon Barnes as next police chief

Madison’s Police and Fire Commission voted Friday to extend an offer to chief finalist Shon Barnes over strong calls from the community to pick another candidate.
On a 3-2 vote, the five-member hiring body chose to move forward with Barnes, who currently works as the director of training and professional development for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability in Chicago. He previously served as chief of police in Salisbury, North Carolina.
“The PFC expresses its support and confidence in his leadership,” according to a statement from the PFC shared by the group’s attorney, Jenna Rousseau.
The PFC will now issue a conditional offer of appointment.
The PFC’s decision follows three meetings during which members of the public offered feedback on the four finalists, which also included Ramon Batista, Christopher Davis or Larry Scirotto.
Commissioners Jacquelyn Boggess, Mary Schauf and William Greer voted in favor of Barnes. Commissioners Fabiola Hamdan and Kevin Gundlach voted against Barnes, expressing support for Batista that aligned with a majority of the feedback heard by the PFC over the past several weeks.
“I thought the top person was Ramon Batista,” Gundlach said. “I’ll be voting no in this case.”
The commissioners discussed the decision in closed session after a couple dozen members of the public spoke Friday. They did not elaborate on their decision in open session.
On Dec. 4, the PFC announced the final candidates for chief. Five days later, the PFC released pre-recorded interviews with each of the candidates answering questions that were informed using community input gathered earlier in the process.
“Community input has been the foundation of this process,” the statement said. “The PFC is grateful for the input that it received. The COVID-19 pandemic presented unique challenges for the PFC, and the PFC adapted its methods to obtain community input.”
But members of the public have not been able to directly engage with the candidates.
Two members of the city’s newly created Police Civilian Oversight Member Ananda Deacon and Ankita Bharadwaj, drafted a resolution calling for time for the oversight board to recommend a candidate, full documentation from the final candidate interviews and regular communication with the PFC. The resolution also recommends the PFC take its recommendation “with full priority consideration.”
Barnes will be coming into Madison at a time when the city is grappling with racial disparities and implementing civilian review mechanisms.
“My job is to protect the constitutional rights of all citizens,” Barnes said in a previously released interview. “I want to be the next police chief in Madison because I believe that Madison needs a forward thinking, community-oriented police chief that is able to connect with all segments of city to create those partnerships that is going to make those people’s lives better.
Barnes earned a bachelor of arts degree in history and pre-law from North Carolina's Elizabeth City State University and a master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati. He gained a doctorate in leadership studies from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, where his dissertation focused on racial disparities in traffic stops and the role of police leadership in community engagement efforts.
Most recently, Barnes joined the National Police Foundation’s Council on Policing Reforms and Race. Throughout his career, Barnes has focused on neighborhood-oriented policing, which focuses on smaller police beat response and foot patrols, according to the foundation.
Madison has been without a permanent police chief for a year. Former chief, Mike Koval, abruptly announced his retirement on Sept. 29, 2019.
Since then, acting Chief Vic Wahl has led the department through the coronavirus pandemic and unprecedented protests and demonstrations over police brutality. Wahl has said he is not interested in the permanent police chief position, previously calling the job “remarkably challenging in the best times.”
