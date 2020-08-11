Madison Police and Fire Commission could allow chiefs to live within 15 miles of city

As Madison’s Police and Fire Commission continues searching for a permanent police chief, its members are considering changing a rule that would allow police and fire chiefs to live outside the city, but within 15 miles.
Under the commission’s current rules, a police or fire chief appointee “shall establish residence within 60 days after appointment.” In 2013, Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, signed a law that largely preempts local governments from setting employment rules, including residency requirements.
That law does allow cities to enforce requirements that police, firefighters and emergency workers live within 15 miles of city limits.
“We would still strive to negotiate with the selected candidate to reside within the city, and we noted in the final position announcement that that is desirable for us, but ultimately, we cannot require the candidate to live within the city given the change in the law,” Jenna Rousseau, attorney for the PFC, said. “However, we can require the chiefs to live within 15 miles of the jurisdictional boundaries.”
Madison has not enforced the 15-mile rule. City Attorney Michael Haas has said the city does seek to include a provision in contracts with department heads stating that the individual will establish residency after an initial period of time. However, it is subject to negotiations.
Rousseau said current Fire Chief Steven Davis, who was hired in 2012, was asked to move within city limits. Former police chief Mike Koval, who was hired in 2014, established residency in Madison. Acting Police Chief Vic Wahl, who does not live in Madison, has previously said he does not want to apply for the vacant chief of police position and has pointed to the PFC’s current rule of establishing residency as part of his reasoning.
The commission expects to vote on the proposal at a future meeting.
Commissioner Mary Schauf emphasized the importance of clarifying the residency requirement because she said it’s an issue for potential applicants considering the police chief job.
“I do think it makes the job more appealing to potential applicants,” Schauf said of the proposed change.
The job announcement for the police chief position notes that residency within the city is desired but that residency within 15 miles of the jurisdictional boundary is required within 60 days of hire.
Candidates must have a 4-year college degree and three years of managerial experience in local law enforcement or an equivalent combination of education and experience, according to the announcement.
The announcement for the position, which comes with a salary between $130,255 and $175,844, underscores the “national upheaval in policing sparked by the death of George Floyd and the ensuing outcry for racial justice” and the challenges caused by COVID-19.
Also, the PFC recognizes that the next chief should be a leader “who can create a police culture that prioritizes racial and social justice and who can build and sustain public trust in the Police Department in all of Madison’s communities,” the announcement states.
“This is a unique opportunity for a strong, creative, and compassionate leader to guide the Madison Police Department through this transformational time of diverse and changing community expectations, political protests in the city and on the campus, and controversy regarding the use of physical force,” according to the announcement.
Applications are due Sept. 14.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
