Madison Police and Fire Commission could allow chiefs to live within 15 miles of city

Candidates must have a 4-year college degree and three years of managerial experience in local law enforcement or an equivalent combination of education and experience, according to the announcement.

The announcement for the position, which comes with a salary between $130,255 and $175,844, underscores the “national upheaval in policing sparked by the death of George Floyd and the ensuing outcry for racial justice” and the challenges caused by COVID-19.

Also, the PFC recognizes that the next chief should be a leader “who can create a police culture that prioritizes racial and social justice and who can build and sustain public trust in the Police Department in all of Madison’s communities,” the announcement states.

“This is a unique opportunity for a strong, creative, and compassionate leader to guide the Madison Police Department through this transformational time of diverse and changing community expectations, political protests in the city and on the campus, and controversy regarding the use of physical force,” according to the announcement.

Applications are due Sept. 14.

