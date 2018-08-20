The Madison Police Department recently implemented a new policy guiding officers’ interactions with transgender and gender non-conforming individuals, but some advocates say it could do more.
The standard operating procedure, which went into effect July 19 and was revised Aug. 13, establishes expectations and guidelines for how police officers should interact with those who are transgender or those whose gender expression does not fall within the traditional expectations of masculine or feminine gender.
“This provides a little bit more guidance to this specific community that may have unique issues that officers need to be aware of,” Lt. Brian Chaney Austin said.
Chaney Austin is a member of MPD Pride, a resource group of Madison police officers and allies. Over the past year, the group has worked with area leaders and the Minneapolis Police Department to craft the new policy.
The Minneapolis Police Department adopted its policy in 2016.
Madison's policy codifies practices such as using preferred pronouns and names, even if they are not legally recognized, to address an individual and when writing reports. It also defines terms such as cisgender, gender expression and identity, sexual orientation and sex assigned at birth.
“By creating a document, a standing document that provides a sense of security to persons in the community who feel through their own valid experiences that they might not trust police, we're wanting to say, ‘Here's the steps we’re taking where hopefully you can feel safe,’” Chaney Austin said.
Officers also received training on the new policy.
The MPD joins the Dane County Sheriff’s Office in adopting policies informing the appropriate treatment of and care for members of the LGBTQ and gender non-conforming community.
The sheriff’s office adopted its policy, which guides intake and housing protocols, in 2015. The policy addresses how staff should determine appropriate housing, conduct searches and identify inmates who are transgender or intersex.
“We realize coming to jail is very traumatic for anyone, so if we take the extra time to identify the needs and, to a certain extent, the wants of someone being incarcerated, it makes their stay easier, less stressful,” Lt. Kurt Pierce of the sheriff’s office said. “And it’s less stressful on the staff.”
Accountability
Ginger Baier, a transgender health advocate at Outreach LGBT Community Center, said the MPD’s policy essentially says that “these are people and treat them like people, and if you don’t, it won’t be tolerated.”
For Baier, the accountability the policy can provide is critical.
“People think that misgendering a trans person is ok, and it’s not. It hurts. It can cause a lot of damage,” she said. “If you have an officer that mistreats a transgender person or a queer person, then that officer is going to face consequences.”
However, Jay Botsford, the program coordinator for the Wisconsin Transgender Health Coalition, said the policy should go further.
Botsford said though the policy might be productive for interacting with a transgender or gender non-conforming individual who has been a victim of a crime or involved in an accident, it does not address other situations where a person might be more vulnerable.
For example, the policy says that all searches should be done in compliance with the police department’s policy on searches, which mandates that the officer conducting the search is the same gender as the person to be searched.
“If we’re saying gender, are we saying gender identity? Gender on your ID? Who does a genderqueer person get searched by?” Botsford asked.
Botsford would also like to see Madison’s policy take into account intersex individuals and highlights a policy adopted by the Milwaukee Police Department as an example. Milwaukee’s policy also outlines specific guidelines for searches and detentions of transgender, intersex and gender non-conforming people.
“It needs to actually, meaningfully account for those interactions in a way that protects folks as much as possible,” Botsford said.
Additionally, Baier said she would like to see the policy specifically address transgender people of color.
Botsford is waiting for demonstrated proof that the policy is working.
“Policy is never going to save us,” Botsford said. “It is about how things are implemented, about accountability for violations and harm and how people are treated and their safety guaranteed moving forward.”