Madison poised to get $1.5 million from nonprofit that prompted GOP's constitutional amendment

A nonprofit organization that gave Madison funds to administer the 2020 elections amid the COVID-pandemic is now poised to award the city $1.5 million to plan and operate safe and secure elections in the future.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and eight City Council members have introduced a resolution to participate in the U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence and accept small membership grants and also to accept a $500,000 grant for 2023 and $1 million grant for 2024 from the Center for Tech & Civic Life (CTCL) to develop more resilient, trustworthy and voter-centric election administration practices.

For the 2020 election, the Chicago-based CTCL distributed more than $10 million in grants to about 214 municipalities, including Madison, in 39 of Wisconsin’s 70 counties, including areas won by President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Conservatives have criticized and challenged grants made in the 2020 election, and the Republican-led Legislature is trying to get a constitutional amendment on the April 4 ballot that would ban those types of grants.

Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said she submitted an application for Madison to be considered as a Center for Election Excellence because that would allow the Clerk’s Office to collaborate with other election administration offices across the country to identify the values and standards that define election excellence.

“It was my hope that this project would help our team recover and move on from 2020,” she said.

The $1.5 million in grants, Witzel-Behl said, came as something of a surprise. “When we applied, we were not aware that any grants would be awarded to Centers for Election Excellence,” she said.

The money must be used for planning and operating safe and secure elections and can’t be used to influence the outcome of an election or intervene in a political campaign.

The Finance Committee will consider the resolution on Monday, and the City Council on Jan. 17.

Use of funds

Witzel-Behl is hoping the Clerk’s Office might be able to purchase enough ExpressVote accessible voting devices and ExpressVote carts. Those help voters in nursing homes and assisted living facilities to be able to independently cast ballots without having to rely on someone to read the ballot to them and then mark their selections.

Also, the logistics of transporting the equipment to and from facilities would be far easier with the right size of vehicle, so city Fleet Services is exploring options, she said.

The Clerk’s Office has yet to present options for spending the funds to the Finance Committee, Witzel-Behl said. “We have not yet received cost estimates,” she said. “We won’t make any plans until we have Council approval.”

The U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence, launched in 2022, is a nonpartisan project of the CTCL and multiple partners that brings together election officials, designers, technologists and other experts to envision, support and celebrate excellence in U.S. election administration, according to the CTCL.

In addition to Madison, the alliance also has designated Contra Costa and Shasta counties, California; Greenwich, Connecticut; Kane and Macoupin counties, Illinois; Ottawa County, Michigan; Clark County, Nevada; and Brunswick and Forsyth counties, North Carolina, as Centers for Election Excellence. Where permitted, selected jurisdictions have access to funding to advance nonpartisan goals.

Challenges to grants

Conservatives have unsuccessfully challenged financial support offered by the CTCL.

In June, a Dane County judge denied a conservative lawyer’s lawsuit alleging that private grants provided to Madison to administer the 2020 election constituted bribery.

Circuit Judge Stephen Ehlke affirmed the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s dismissal of a complaint by Erick Kaardal of the conservative Thomas More Society in late 2021. Ehlke’s ruling marked the latest of multiple court rulings in Wisconsin and nationally to find the grants were legally provided.

Ehlke pointed to a “host of grievances” issued by Kaardal against Madison for accepting election grants from the Chicago-based nonprofit, including the argument that some of those funds were used to purchase absentee ballot drop boxes. State law does not prohibit the use of private election grants, which were provided to more than 200 cities across the state to help administer the presidential election during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kaardal filed the lawsuit as an appeal to the commission’s Dec. 8, 2021, dismissal of his complaints asserting that officials in the state’s five largest cities broke state election laws by accepting grants from CTCL, funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Court rulings have found nothing illegal about the more than $10 million in grants CTCL distributed in Wisconsin. Nor did CTCL turn down grant requests from any of the Wisconsin municipalities that made them.

CTCL funds were put to a variety of uses, including enhanced COVID-related protections for voters, poll worker training, and the purchase of ballot drop boxes and voting machines.

However, Republicans note that CTCL showered more money, per capita, on Wisconsin’s largest and most liberal areas in what Republicans say was an effort to boost turnout for Biden in a battleground state Trump narrowly won in 2016 and Biden ended up winning by less than a percentage point in 2020.

Court decisions, recounts and multiple reviews have found no evidence of widespread fraud in Wisconsin’s 2020 election.