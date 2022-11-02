Madison poised to award record $8.9 million to 3 low-cost housing projects

Amid pressing need, Madison is poised to award a record $8.9 million to three housing projects that would deliver 499 units, with 344 of them set aside for those making no more than 60% of the Dane County median income, or $62,280 for a household of three.

The three projects, chosen from six developers responding to a request for proposals to access the city’s Affordable Housing Fund, would be located Downtown and on the East and West sides and cost an estimated $149.1 million.

“That these developments have been proposed speaks volumes about the continuing unmet need for affordable housing in Madison,” city community development director Jim O’Keefe said. “This is one of the stronger groups of proposals we have seen since we started. But it remains challenging to deliver units that will serve very low-income households.”

Very low-income households are those making up to 30% of the county median income, or $31,150 for a household of three.

The proposed awards are intended to help the developers secure federal and state low-income tax credits — the state’s most potent housing development tool that can cover a significant part of the cost of a project — through the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority.

City staff have recommended awards to:

St. John’s Lutheran Church/Urban Land Interest:

An estimated $35.8 million, 10-story project with 16,000 square feet of space for worship and community organizations and 130 housing units, including 108 low-cost units, at 322 E. Washington Ave. Downtown. The city would award up to $3.5 million.

An estimated $72.8 million project including two five-story buildings and three- and two-story buildings with 245 housing units, including 161 low-cost units, at 3401 E. Washington Ave., the East Side site of a former bakery. The city would award up to $2.95 million. The city will also consider $2.35 million in tax incremental financing support for the project.

Northpointe Development/Dreamlane Real Estate: An estimated $40.4 million, four-story project with 4,792 square feet of commercial space and 124 housing units, including 75 low-cost units, at the site of a strip mall at 6706-14 Odana Road on the West Side. The city would award up to $2.5 million.

The city’s Community Development Block Grant Committee will consider the staff recommendations on Thursday with final approval by the City Council expected on Dec. 6.

The Wisconsin Housing Preservation Corp. has already received city land-use approvals. The St. John’s and Northpointe/Dreamlane projects are expected to be reviewed by the Plan Commission this month. The city’s funding awards are contingent on securing all needed financing and land-use approvals.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and the City Council have been increasing the Affordable Housing Fund in recent years. The mayor’s proposed capital budget includes $10 million for the fund in 2023, double the sum when she took office in 2019.

The fund was first included in the city’s 2015 capital budget under then-Mayor Paul Soglin as a new initiative to expand, improve and preserve the city’s housing supply, primarily for low-income rental households.

Since 2013, the city has been able to use its funds to help developers secure about $240 million in equity through WHEDA tax credits to support the construction of about 2,000 rental units, with about 1,600 of them available to households making 60% of the county median income or less. So far, about 1,400 of the units have been completed.