Madison's snow plows have been circling through city salt routes plowing and salting as needed as the wintry mix of sleet, snow, and ice fell, the Streets Division said. "Salt routes" are the main thoroughfares that are used by Madison Metro buses, and the roads around emergency services like hospitals.

Additional crews will be applying sand on hills, curves, and intersections in the residential areas that are not part of the salt route network.

However, the entire city will not be plowed, as that only happens when there is 3 inches or more of snow.

Thursday trash and recycling pickup will occur as scheduled in Madison, the city said.