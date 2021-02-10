Madison plans $3.9 million remake of lakeside building into parks offices, public space

The property sits at a key connection point in the park system, accessible by pedestrian and bike paths to other city parks. It’s also the keystone park property connecting Downtown to the South Side, Knepp said.

The initial phase of renovations is focused on making the building safe and accessible, Knepp said. The plan includes improvements to elevators and parking, a new fire suppression system, HVAC upgrades and restroom improvements, among other measures, he said.

The Parks Division is working with the city’s Office of Real Estate Services and a prospective tenant that provides adult and youth recreational programming consistent with the Division’s mission, Knepp said. The future tenant anticipates use of the west wing for offices and a variety of public recreational programs, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The city intends to relocate most Parks Division offices and community service staff from the City-County Building to the building, which will help address a Downtown city office space shortage and better connect more Parks Division staff because many employees work at the nearby Goodman Maintenance Facility, 325 Olin Ave.