The head of Madison's Planning, Community and Economic Development Department during the past four years is retiring.
Natalie Erdman, director of the department since July 2015 and interim director five months before that, will be leaving her office April 26.
"She has demonstrated great leadership in all aspects of this most difficult job," said Madison Mayor Paul Soglin in announcing Erdman's retirement on Monday.
"That includes advancing the city's efforts in affordable housing, development and economic development, as well as leading the department's management team," Soglin said.
Erdman replaced Steve Cover, who left the job to take a similar position in Arlington County, Va.
Prior to becoming head of the department, Erdman was executive director of Madison's Community Development Authority from 2010 to 2015, and she also had many years of real estate development experience before that.