Madison Plan Commission rejects big East Side redevelopment

The Madison Plan Commission on Monday rejected a proposed $40 million remake of the busy corner of Monona Drive and Cottage Grove Road on the East Side, which now holds a strip mall and two other commercial buildings.

Developer Joe Krupp, who has done many projects in Madison, proposed demolishing the emptying, roughly 26,300-square-foot Lakeside Shopping Center, the former Jade Monkey bar building and Exhaust Pros muffler shop to make way for a four-story, two-phase project that would deliver 2,500 square feet of commercial space, 188 apartments and underground parking.

The Plan Commission voted 5-3 to place the proposal on file without prejudice, with the majority contending the project did not meet demolition standards and was incompatible with adopted plans. A major issue for several commission members was the neighborhood’s loss of the existing shopping center and its replacement with only a modest amount of commercial space. Some members said the project would be more appealing with more commercial space.

Planning Division staff had recommended approval.