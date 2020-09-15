Madison Plan Commission rejects big East Side redevelopment

The Madison Plan Commission on Monday rejected a proposed $40 million remake of the busy corner of Monona Drive and Cottage Grove Road on the East Side, which now holds a strip mall and two other commercial buildings.
Developer Joe Krupp, who has done many projects in Madison, proposed demolishing the emptying, roughly 26,300-square-foot Lakeside Shopping Center, the former Jade Monkey bar building and Exhaust Pros muffler shop to make way for a four-story, two-phase project that would deliver 2,500 square feet of commercial space, 188 apartments and underground parking.
The Plan Commission voted 5-3 to place the proposal on file without prejudice, with the majority contending the project did not meet demolition standards and was incompatible with adopted plans. A major issue for several commission members was the neighborhood’s loss of the existing shopping center and its replacement with only a modest amount of commercial space. Some members said the project would be more appealing with more commercial space.
Planning Division staff had recommended approval.
Ald. Grant Foster, 15th District, said he supports adding housing but that the elimination of so much commercial space makes the neighborhood less livable and walkable.
During testimony, Krupp said the area has a lot of unfilled commercial space and that the online shopping and the COVID-19 pandemic are creating a “new reality” for retail. The first phase of the development would be a four-story building with about 2,500 square feet of commercial space and 78 apartments. The second phase would be another four-story building with 110 apartment units. The project would also provide a lake view roof deck, community room, fitness center, and underground and surface parking.
Krupp can appeal the decision to the City Council or bring back a revised proposal, Planning Division director Heather Stouder said. If he chooses the latter, Krupp would have to submit new plans and go through the process again, she said.

