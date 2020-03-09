Madison Plan Commission recommends tighter enforcement for Airbnb operators

An ordinance that would require operators of Airbnb rentals and other tourist rooming houses to get an annual permit and follow additional rules cleared a major hurdle Monday.
Madison’s Plan Commission voted 6-2 to recommend approval of the new ordinance. If adopted by the City Council, the new regulations for tourist rooming house operators would take effect April 15 and operators would need to get a permit by July 1.
The ordinance would require operators to get a $100 annual permit, add new rules, allow the city to conduct random inspections and establish a violation fee of between $500 and $1,000.
The goal is to make it easier for the city to crack down on operators who are not complying with current city ordinances. The city requires that a tourist rooming house be the operator’s primary residence and that an operator only rent the housing for 30 days per calendar year when not present.
Neighbors say homes rented out by absentee owners function as party houses, with noise late into the night, drug use in backyards and trash left outside. Resident Hans Borcherding said it’s like living next to an “unregulated hotel.” He was in support of the new ordinance.
But the proposed changes have faced pushback over the past few months from operators, who argue that they shouldn’t be punished for the behavior of a few bad operators. Airbnb operator Ken Koeppler called the new regulations “unworkable” and “redundant.”
“By putting more hoops and restrictions on the people who are compliant to try and catch the people that aren’t compliant, it doesn’t solve the problem,” said Andrew Stendahl, a Madison resident and Airbnb operator.
The additional rules include a prohibition on renting to “multiple unassociated parties” unless the operator is present. Stays must be shorter than 29 days and operators must submit yearly paperwork to the city confirming compliance.
You have free articles remaining.
Operators would also have to provide the city with:
- Information about ownership and the property.
- Proof of a license from Public Health Madison and Dane County and registration with the city Treasurer’s Office to pay room taxes.
- Floor plans.
- Contact information.
- A guest registry.
- A notarized affidavit saying the housing is the operator’s primary residence.
A requirement to identify all guests and provide the makes, models and license plate numbers of their cars was removed from the ordinance over privacy concerns.
City zoning administrator Matt Tucker said the affidavit will “absolutely” help with preventing problematic operators because lying on an affidavit is a felony offense. He said when Denver required an affidavit “compliance went way up.”
Historic preservation
Also Monday, the Plan Commission unanimously recommended adopting the city's first-ever Historic Preservation Plan, a project that has been in the works since 2017.
The final plan recommends 64 strategies for better preserving Madison’s history, with a focus on celebrating and documenting the stories of those from historically underrepresented communities — African Americans, Latinos, Asian Americans, Native Americans, LGBT people and women.
If the resolution is approved by the City Council, it would direct city staff to place plaques on existing buildings and locations to explain their historical significance, develop tourism marketing materials that identify historic attractions, hold story-sharing events and create interactive websites on the benefits of preservation, among other strategies.