Madison Plan Commission recommends tighter enforcement for Airbnb operators

An ordinance that would require operators of Airbnb rentals and other tourist rooming houses to get an annual permit and follow additional rules cleared a major hurdle Monday.

Madison’s Plan Commission voted 6-2 to recommend approval of the new ordinance. If adopted by the City Council, the new regulations for tourist rooming house operators would take effect April 15 and operators would need to get a permit by July 1.

The ordinance would require operators to get a $100 annual permit, add new rules, allow the city to conduct random inspections and establish a violation fee of between $500 and $1,000.

The goal is to make it easier for the city to crack down on operators who are not complying with current city ordinances. The city requires that a tourist rooming house be the operator’s primary residence and that an operator only rent the housing for 30 days per calendar year when not present.

Neighbors say homes rented out by absentee owners function as party houses, with noise late into the night, drug use in backyards and trash left outside. Resident Hans Borcherding said it’s like living next to an “unregulated hotel.” He was in support of the new ordinance.