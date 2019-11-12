The Madison Plan Commission unanimously approved a proposal to demolish the existing Salvation Army Shelter at 630 E. Washington Ave. and allow the construction of a new campus-like project on the same site.
The campus would include a five-story building with mental health, dental and medical services along with other amenities. It is expected to have 66 women’s shelter beds and 40 pay-to-stay beds. The Salvation Army also plans to build a three-story, 44-unit affordable apartment building on the site. The campus would include an indoor gymnasium and recreation center as well as a courtyard.
The design of the buildings is intended to reduce some of the security risks and issues that neighbors and residents in the area have complained about during neighborhood meetings about the Salvation Army’s proposal.
The Salvation Army currently offers the only emergency drop-in shelter for women and families in Dane County. The proposed project would significantly expand the capacity of the shelter and allow for people utilizing the shelter to receive on-site services and the ability to be indoors at any time of the day.
But since the earliest days of the Salvation Army presenting informational sessions about its proposal, it has been met with a cascade of opposition from residents of the nearby Tenney-Lapham Neighborhood. Many of those residents were in attendance Monday night and spoke up during the public hearing.
More than one resident made sarcastic remarks Monday about the concerns over the Edgewood football field (which was also on the agenda) versus the danger they feel over the lack of security at the Salvation Army shelter. They spoke about their concerns over public urination, physical and sexual assaults and strangers sleeping on their porches. Some said the Salvation Army has not been a good neighbor.
Patty Prime, outgoing president of the Tenney-Lapham Neighborhood Association, testified that while those concerns are real, she said there has been improvement on some of them.
“As we worked over time we were able to work together with the neighborhood and solve many problems,” Prime said. “Overall, it didn’t translate into everyone in the neighborhood, as you can see tonight. I think the proposed layout of the site eliminates a lot of the issues. This proposal, however, does not improve by itself the Salvation Army’s relationship with the neighborhood, but it does address a critical need for emergency housing that needs to be addressed. I personally have some hope the Salvation Army can implement improved security right now and begin to build some trust with the neighborhood. It’s going to take a long time to rebuild that no matter how this goes.”
The Salvation Army is planning on using a capital campaign to finance the new campus, which is expected to cost approximately $30 million.
Major Andrew Shiels, who is in charge of the project, told the commission that while the current shelter is demolished and the new one is constructed, the people who would normally utilize the emergency shelter will be housed in various hotels in Madison.
Currently, the Salvation Army shelter is turning away an average of 16 families per night, according to Shiels. Having to turn people away contributes to the issues that neighbors are experiencing as well as concerns that surrounding businesses have about their security and the overall vibe of the area, he said.