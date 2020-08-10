Madison Plan Commission approves demolition of Westgate Mall for new development

Ald. Zachary Henak, 10th District, who represents the area, said the lack of retail was disappointing, but was supportive of the project overall given the diverse mix of housing, including affordable housing units.

"I think that there’s a lot of things that residents wanted that they don’t see in this plan, but there are also a lot of significant benefits to the area that are provided with this plan especially given the current situation," Henak said.

Plans for the project include 234 market rate units, 161 units of low-cost housing and independent senior living, and 71 workforce housing units, spread out over multiple development phases. The five buildings would each be four to five stories.

Jacob Klein, founder and president of JT Klein Co., said given the "financial chaos" that the COVID-19 pandemic has created, it would be difficult to secure financing for first-floor commercial space. Hy-Vee would also need to approve any businesses that could be competitors, such as coffee shops and restaurants.

To make up for the lack of commercial space, Klein said, the development team has tried to make the first floors of the development look like commercial space, with a fitness center and pool for residents.