Madison Plan Commission approves converting HotelRed near Camp Randall to housing

A unique proposal to convert the shuttered HotelRed near Camp Randall into an apartment complex with commercial space got its final approval Monday from Madison’s Plan Commission.
The commission also unanimously recommended approval of a zoning change to allow for a homeless encampment with 30 tiny shelters on the Southeast Side. Under an emergency order, the city has already started construction at the site, but the new zoning is needed by Dec. 31 for the project to continue. The change will go to the City Council next.
Commission members unanimously approved Steve Brown Apartments' request to convert the four-story HotelRed, located on one-half acre at 1501 Monroe St., into a mixed-use development with 50 apartments, roughly 3,000 square feet of first-floor commercial space, and 10 surface and 49 underground parking spaces.
Margaret Watson, Steve Brown’s executive officer, has said the project is an "adaptive reuse of an existing building" that will use sustainable practices and have minimal impact on the neighborhood. She said it will be a "critical source" of housing.
HotelRed's owner put the building up for sale in the spring after it closed on March 17, 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The hotel was supposed to reopen this fall after a major expansion was completed, but work on that project never started.
Opened in 2011, the hotel featured a first-floor spa, lounge area, conference room, bar/dining area and guest check-in area.
Steve Brown Apartments, which owns 57 properties in the Madison area, plans to convert the hotel rooms into apartment units through modest renovations that will expand existing kitchenettes into more traditional residential kitchens, according to its submission to the city.
The first floor will be reconfigured to create a residential lobby separate from the commercial space, and the existing meeting room will be renovated to create two, 750-square-foot, one-bedroom apartments requiring new windows on the alley side of the building.
The project would be completed by spring 2022.
Other items
In other business, Plan Commission members heard from a few residents frustrated with the homeless encampment being constructed at 3202 Dairy Drive. Kevin Femal, who was representing the nearby EMS Industrial Inc., said he's concerned for the safety of the company's employees and that the encampment shouldn't be in an industrial area right next to businesses.
The project is seen as a more humane alternative to the large, unsafe and unauthorized encampment at Reindahl Park. It is slated to have a small building with an office and bathrooms, streetlights, and electrical hookups for 30 small shelters equipped with heaters, air conditioners and mini-refrigerators. A 6-foot-high chain-link fence with vinyl privacy slats surrounds the site.
Jim O’Keefe, city community development director, said the community will not be unstructured and unmanaged like the Reindahl Park encampment, which has around 60-70 campers. The Dairy Drive site will be managed by paid, on-site staff who will work to connect individuals to more stable housing.
Plan Commission member Bradley Cantrell said it's important to get the site approved and ready "very quickly because of the onset of winter."
The first residents could move in as early as mid-November.
State Journal reporter Dean Mosiman contributed to this report.