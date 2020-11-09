Madison Plan Commission approves big redevelopment on Capitol Square

The Salvation Army of Dane County is exploring a lease of the Karmenta Center as mission house for families experiencing homelessness. A mission house is defined as a facility operated by a religious institution or nonprofit organization that provides lodging but may also offer meals, worship services and other support services.

In late October, the City Council approved $460,000 for the Salvation Army to shelter homeless families tied to the Karmenta site. The ordinance changes approved Monday would allow ‘mission house’ in a number of zoning districts as a permitted/conditional use if it is supported by the city, and update the zoning of the Karmenta Center property to Commercial Corridor Transitional District, which is consistent with the recommendations in the comprehensive plan.

Several residents voiced opposition to the moves, saying their neighborhood is experiencing crime and quality of life issues. They said a homeless shelter would be a bad fit for the area, especially because of its proximity to a preschool, and complained of a lack of communication and transparency.

Commission members assured concerns would be addressed as the City Council makes final decisions and that a neighborhood meeting would be scheduled before the Salvation Army or other entity moved forward.