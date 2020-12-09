Madison PFC releases Q&A videos with chief finalists

The Madison Police and Fire Commission has named four finalists for the open police chief position. All four are in Madison this week to interview for the post, including Q&A sessions recorded Tuesday and released to the public.
Hear from Shon Barnes, Ramon Batista, Christopher Davis and Larry Scirotto in videos embedded below.
Shon Barnes
Shon Barnes is the director of training and professional development for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability in Chicago. Most recently, Barnes served as the deputy chief of police in Salisbury, North Carolina from 2017 to 2020 and a captain with the Greensboro Police Department in North Carolina where he began his career as a patrol officer in the fall of 2000.
Ramon Batista
Ramon Batista was appointed chief of police of the Mesa, Arizona, police department in 2017. Batista began his law enforcement career with the Tucson Police Department in 1986, working his way from patrol to chief of the patrol bureau.
Christopher Davis
Christopher Davis is the deputy chief for the Portland Police Bureau. Davis was appointed to that post in 1998 after working as a police officer for the Arizona State University Police Department.
Larry Scirotto
Larry Scirotto is a retired assistant chief of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police. Scirotto was the youngest assistant chief to serve in the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and has 14 years of management and executive leadership with the Bureau.
Members of the public can speak at the PFC’s Wednesday meeting, starting at 5:30 p.m. Each speaker will have three minutes and must register in advance using the city’s registration statement form available on the PFC’s webpage: www.cityofmadison.com/PFC.
Once completed, registrants should email the form to policechiefsearch@cityofmadison.com. The order of speakers will be based on when the form is received.
The PFC will also hear public comment at its Dec. 14 meeting at 5:30 p.m. According to the statement from Rousseau, if there is not enough time on Dec. 14 to hear from all members of the public wishing to speak, the PFC will “likely set aside additional time” after Dec. 14.
Members of the public can also submit written feedback to policechiefsearch@cityofmadison.com.
