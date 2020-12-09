Madison PFC releases Q&A videos with chief finalists

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Christopher Davis

Christopher Davis is the deputy chief for the Portland Police Bureau. Davis was appointed to that post in 1998 after working as a police officer for the Arizona State University Police Department.

Larry Scirotto

Larry Scirotto is a retired assistant chief of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police. Scirotto was the youngest assistant chief to serve in the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and has 14 years of management and executive leadership with the Bureau.

Members of the public can speak at the PFC’s Wednesday meeting, starting at 5:30 p.m. Each speaker will have three minutes and must register in advance using the city’s registration statement form available on the PFC’s webpage: www.cityofmadison.com/PFC.

Once completed, registrants should email the form to policechiefsearch@cityofmadison.com. The order of speakers will be based on when the form is received.