Madison PFC names four police chief candidates

Throughout the chief search, commissioners have heard specific characteristics and actions that Madison residents want in and from a new police chief through a public input process that has included emails, surveys, virtual town halls and conversations hosted by the Local Voices Network.

“The PFC is grateful for all of the community input that it has received during this process. The community input has contributed greatly to this process,” according to a PFC statement.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.