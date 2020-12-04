Madison PFC names four police chief candidates

Four finalists with experience outside of the city are vying for the Madison Police Department’s top spot as chief.
The search began after former chief Mike Koval abruptly announced his retirement on Sept. 29, 2019, in a blog post. Since then, acting Chief Vic Wahl has led the department through a challenging year that included the coronavirus pandemic and unprecedented protests and demonstrations over police brutality.
The final candidates include:
Shon Barnes, the director of training and professional development for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability in Chicago. Most recently, Barnes served as the deputy chief of police in Salisbury, North Carolina from 2017 to 2020 and a captain with the Greensboro Police Department in North Carolina where he began his career as a patrol officer in the fall of 2000.
Barnes has also been recognized as a National Institute of Justice LEADS Scholar for using innovative technology to reduce crime and was selected as a member of the National Police Foundation’s Council on Policing Reforms and Race.
Ramon Batista, appointed chief of police of the Mesa, Arizona, police department in 2017. Batista began his law enforcement career with the Tucson Police Department in 1986, working his way from patrol to chief of the patrol bureau.
Batista also co-authored “Do No Harm,” a book that outlines steps to align police actions with community values.
Christopher Davis, the deputy chief for the Portland Police Bureau. Davis was appointed to that post in 1998 after working as a police officer for the Arizona State University Police Department.
Larry Scirotto, retired assistant chief of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police. Scirotto was the youngest assistant chief to serve in the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and has 14 years of management and executive leadership with the Bureau.
Scirotto also referees Men’s Collegiate Basketball for the Big Ten and Pac12 Conferences.
Madison’s Police and Fire Commission, the hiring body for police chief, will conduct final interviews of the candidates Dec. 8 in a closed session. The PFC will hold a special meeting Dec. 9 at 5:30 p.m. to deliberate the final candidates with the option to continue discussion Dec. 14.
A portion of the final interview process will include a 35-minute recorded question and answer session with each candidate that will be released publicly Dec. 9 online.
Throughout the chief search, commissioners have heard specific characteristics and actions that Madison residents want in and from a new police chief through a public input process that has included emails, surveys, virtual town halls and conversations hosted by the Local Voices Network.
“The PFC is grateful for all of the community input that it has received during this process. The community input has contributed greatly to this process,” according to a PFC statement.
