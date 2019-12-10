Madison PFC announces plans for community engagement in police chief search

Madison’s Board of Police and Fire Commissioners announced Tuesday plans to incorporate public input into a search for the city’s next chief of police.

At the end of September, former chief Mike Koval abruptly announced his retirement. The PFC named Assistant Chief Vic Wahl as interim chief in his absence.

In a statement Tuesday, the board said it is not “uncommon” for a chief search to take approximately six to 12 months.

“The board is working diligently and carefully to ensure that it finds a candidate who meets the needs of our city,” the statement said.

Since Koval’s retirement, the board has held several meetings to discuss the process and timeline of hiring a new chief and plan to schedule a working session each month to focus on the search.

The board plans to schedule four listening sessions that will be held in different parts of the city in publicly accessible locations. Members of the public will be able to offer comments to the board at these meetings.