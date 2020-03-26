Madison, partners, to move homeless men from cramped shelters to Warner Park facility

In recent days, Porchlight has been serving about 100 men nightly, and the city and others have been making efforts to find housing for those who are unable or unwilling to stay in the current men's shelters, city community development director Jim O'Keefe said.

"The first priority is to to do whatever we can to improve the safety of very vulnerable people," O'Keefe said, adding that Warner Park will not be used to shelter those who have symptoms or test positive for COVID-19. Those people will be sheltered in hotels or motels, he said.

The existing shelter spaces in church basements will be closed as soon as Warner Park is ready, with Porchlight and others providing services at the new site. The Beacon homeless day resource center, 615 E. Washington Ave., which is run by Catholic Charities of Madison and was serving about 225 people a day as of last week, will remain open.