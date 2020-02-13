Madison parks board recommends allowing leashed dogs at more city parks

Also, dogs would be banned from programmed sports fields, non-fenced fields that are used for soccer or ultimate frisbee, cross-country ski trails and in the water or on beaches.

While the change would be a win for dog owners, some residents, like Karen Matteoni, are concerned about how park policies about dogs are enforced. She lives across from the near east side Yahara Place Park, which allows on-leash dogs, and said there are too few park rangers to enforce the rules effectively.

“Most of the dog owners are respectful of park users, but many people have chosen to let their dogs run off-leash and in packs,” Matteoni said. “Off-leash dogs have barked, growled, fought, run in packs, chased on-leash dogs, invaded picnics, checked out sunbathers and intimidated other park users, including infants and children.”

Parks Superintendent Eric Knepp said it is difficult to gain compliance with the city’s current policy because it “doesn’t make sense to people. He said the change, which would provide significant enhancement of access for dog owners, should compel dog owners to follow the rules.