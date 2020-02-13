Madison parks board recommends allowing leashed dogs at more city parks

On-leash dogs would be welcome in most Madison parks if a recommendation approved by the Board of Park Commissioners Wednesday is upheld by the City Council.
The board approved a new ordinance that presumes leashed dogs are welcome in city parks unless otherwise specified, which is different than the existing model where dogs are banned unless allowed.
“This is excellent,” said Ald. Paul Skidmore, District 9, who recalled first implementing rules about dogs in parks decades ago. “We felt our way through and started to develop a good program and now staff has taken the next step to codify, refine and make it systematic.”
Madison’s current patchwork system of policies that address dog use of city property prohibits dogs in most Madison parks, even if they are on a leash, licensed and have up-to-date vaccinations.
The city currently allows dogs on-leash in 26 of its approximately 270 parks. There are eight off-leash dog parks in Madison.
Under the new policies and guidelines, dogs on leashes would be allowed in city parks but banned in several specific properties, including municipal golf courses, conservation parks, burial mounds, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, Goodman Pool and Breese Stevens Field.
Also, dogs would be banned from programmed sports fields, non-fenced fields that are used for soccer or ultimate frisbee, cross-country ski trails and in the water or on beaches.
While the change would be a win for dog owners, some residents, like Karen Matteoni, are concerned about how park policies about dogs are enforced. She lives across from the near east side Yahara Place Park, which allows on-leash dogs, and said there are too few park rangers to enforce the rules effectively.
“Most of the dog owners are respectful of park users, but many people have chosen to let their dogs run off-leash and in packs,” Matteoni said. “Off-leash dogs have barked, growled, fought, run in packs, chased on-leash dogs, invaded picnics, checked out sunbathers and intimidated other park users, including infants and children.”
Parks Superintendent Eric Knepp said it is difficult to gain compliance with the city’s current policy because it “doesn’t make sense to people. He said the change, which would provide significant enhancement of access for dog owners, should compel dog owners to follow the rules.
“It’s now your responsibility as a group, as a collective to do everything you can,” Knepp said. “That includes reporting people who are leaving dog waste. It has to stop.”
In parks where dogs are allowed, owners must comply with the following rules:
- Dogs must be under the immediate physical control of a person at all times.
- Dogs must be on a leash that is no more than six feet long, non-retractable and held by a person at all times.
- Dogs must be licensed and must have an up-to-date rabies vaccination.
- Dogs must have a dog park permit.
- Dog handlers are required to pick up waste and have bags or scoops when in the park.
- Dogs must not dig, chase or harm wildlife, damage park property, or interfere with other park users.
Dog owners who repeatedly violate the policy may receive a ban from city park rangers. Also, the parks superintendent can issue a temporary ban to make a park dog-free for up to 90 days.
The Board of Park Commissioners also voted to designate an additional 34 mini parks and neighborhood parks as “dog free.” Staff attempted to locate a dog-free park within a one-mile radius of most residents.
At the meeting, the board amended the original list to add Period Garden Park, 110 E. Gorham St., as a dog-free location and to remove Forest Hill Cemetery from the list, which would allow dogs on leashes to be in the west side cemetery.
Ald. Tag Evers, District 13, said Forest Hill is underutilized despite being, in his words, “one of the most beautiful, restful peaceful meditative spots in the entire city” with “majestic, mature trees” and “paved, winding paths.”
“I think this is one way of helping to activate the cemetery as a park area,” Evers said.
The City Council will need to sign off on the Board of Park Commissioners’ recommendation before the new rules will take effect.
