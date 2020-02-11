Madison park board to vote Wednesday on allowing leashed dogs in city parks

On-leash dogs could be allowed in most of Madison’s parks as soon as this spring.

A new ordinance that would permit dogs in the city’s parks — with some restrictions — is nearing the final stages of approval. If adopted, it would change an unusual, more than 46-year-old ordinance that prohibits dogs in most Madison parks, even if they’re on a leash, licensed and up to date on vaccinations.

“I’m a little surprised at ... why we aren’t a little more dog-friendly,” said Ald. Paul Skidmore, a sponsor of the proposed ordinance.

Madison's Board of Park Commissioners will take up the measure on Wednesday, after which it will likely go to the Board of Public Works on Feb. 19, and to the City Council on Feb. 25.

IF YOU GO What: Board of Park Commissioners meeting When: 6:30 p.m., Wednesday Where: Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave.