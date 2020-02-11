Madison park board to vote Wednesday on allowing leashed dogs in city parks

On-leash dogs could be allowed in most of Madison’s parks as soon as this spring.
A new ordinance that would permit dogs in the city’s parks — with some restrictions — is nearing the final stages of approval. If adopted, it would change an unusual, more than 46-year-old ordinance that prohibits dogs in most Madison parks, even if they’re on a leash, licensed and up to date on vaccinations.
“I’m a little surprised at ... why we aren’t a little more dog-friendly,” said Ald. Paul Skidmore, a sponsor of the proposed ordinance.
Madison's Board of Park Commissioners will take up the measure on Wednesday, after which it will likely go to the Board of Public Works on Feb. 19, and to the City Council on Feb. 25.
Kay Rutledge, assistant parks superintendent, said if the council passes the measure, it won’t go into effect until the Parks Division adds signs and makes other necessary changes to prepare for the dogs, most likely in the spring.
Currently, Madison only allows dogs on-leash in 26 of its roughly 270 parks. It has eight off-leash dog parks.
You have free articles remaining.
Under the proposed rules, leashed dogs would be presumed welcome in city parks, but banned in several select park properties, including the city’s golf courses, Goodman Pool, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, Breese Stevens Field, playgrounds, conservation parks, burial mounds, splash parks, some beaches, cross-country ski trails, enclosed areas, fenced sports fields and non-fenced sports fields while they are being used for programmed activities.
The rules also allow the park board to designate additional parks as dog-free, which it is already planning to do. On Wednesday, the board is set to vote on whether to ban dogs at an additional 33 mini parks and neighborhood parks, totaling 118 acres, as well as at one cemetery.
They are: Acewood, Aldo Leopold, Badger, BB Clarke, Bernie's Beach, Brentwood, Cardinal, Churchill Heights, Eken, Elmside, Fisher, Galaxy, Heritage, Hillpoint, Honeysuckle, Hudson, Kingswood, Lake View Heights, Mayfair, Meadowood, Merrill Springs, Morrison, Olive Jones, Raymond Ridge, Reston Heights, Sandstone, Sauk Creek, Sheridan Triangle, Stevens Street, Veterans, Westport Meadows, William Slater and Zook parks, along with Forest Hill Cemetery.
Under the ordinance, residents must have access to at least one dog-free park within two miles of their homes.
In parks where dogs are allowed, owners would have to abide by the following rules:
- Dogs have to be on a non-retractable leash that is no more than 6 feet long.
- Dogs must always be “under the immediate physical control” of the owner or another person.
- Dog handlers have to pick up the dogs’ waste.
- Dogs need to be licensed and have up-to-date rabies vaccinations.
- Dogs are not allowed to dig, chase or harm wildlife, damage the park or interfere with other people at the park.
Skidmore said he expects the ordinance will be approved because it hasn’t been controversial. He said the city has gradually allowed leashed dogs in more parks for years and it hasn't caused any major problems.
“Whenever we add a park there may be some opposition to it, but it’s not significant,” Skidmore said. “There’s never really been problems with the dogs.”