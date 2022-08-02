Madison ordinance will protect election officials from harassment, threats

After harassment and threats to election workers in Madison and elsewhere, the City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved an ordinance that would create a new penalty for disorderly conduct targeting election officials.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and several council members had sponsored the ordinance, with a total forfeiture on a citation for disorderly conduct against election staff at $691, compared with a total forfeiture of $439 for typical disorderly conduct citations. The maximum forfeiture would be $1,000 for disorderly conduct against election officials, the same as for other types of disorderly conduct.

In announcing the proposed ordinance last month, Rhodes-Conway said in Madison and other places “too many election officials have suffered serious threats and continued harassment just because some people disagree with the results of the last election. What’s important here is that we are seeing a pattern of our clerks and our election officials being harassed for doing their job.”

The council, in a meeting that lasted less than 30 minutes, approved the ordinance without discussion.

Almost two of every three local election officials nationwide believe false information is making their jobs more dangerous, according to a March poll by the liberal Brennan Center for Justice. The biggest reason retiring clerks didn’t want to continue in their jobs was “too many political leaders are attacking a system that they know is fair and honest,” the poll found.

Under the proposed ordinance, each instance of disorderly conduct would be charged under a separate violation, and if the conduct is repeated or poses a “significant threat,” law enforcement could refer the matter to the district attorney.

Joseph Waldman, Wisconsin campaign manager of the nonpartisan group All Voting is Local, said the city is sending a "powerful message" to election officials and those who might choose to intimidate them.

Funds transfer

Also Tuesday, the council also amended the 2022 operating budget to transfer funds between and within agency budgets based on projected spending through the second quarter of the year, appropriate a net $1.7 million from the general and library funds and to make transfers between the funds, and amend the 2022 capital budget to transfer funds across projects.

Under mid-year projections, the city is expecting to take in about $2 million more than estimated in revenue, spend about $9 million less than estimated, and would end the year with a $9.8 million surplus in a $360.3 million operating budget. The projection, however, does not include required accounting adjustments for market value of city investments. Due to rapidly rising interest rates, these adjustments are expected to offset the entire estimated surplus at year end.

New apartments

In addition, the council unanimously approved a proposal by Bear Development LLC of Kenosha to transform an existing two-story, 19,690-square-foot office building of 1950s vintage at 402 W. Wilson St. Downtown into a four-story structure with 59 apartments and underground parking.

Bear would reuse the existing building and add new construction in the parking lot and above the existing structure. All of the apartments would be for those making up to 60% of Dane County median income, or $62,280 for a household of three. The building would have 29 underground parking spaces and room for bike storage and resident storage. Bear would use federal low-income tax credits and tax exempt bonds to help finance the project.

More action

In other business, the council:

Unanimously accepted a Community Development Division policy paper outlining steps to implement a $380,000 federal grant to address gun crime and sexual violence in the greater State Street area and directed the division to issue a request for proposals to nonprofits and others to carry out an Isthmus Safety Initiative.

Delivered $2.1 million in tax incremental financing (TIF) to Madison Interstate East LLC for a $28.8 million, three-phase industrial project at 2930 and 3030 Ohmeda Drive. The investment would be repaid in nine years.