Madison ordinance enhancing penalties for threatening, harassing election officials to be introduced

Citing constant threats and harassment to election workers in Madison, disorderly conduct targeting election officials in the city would carry a maximum $1,000 fine under a new ordinance city leaders announced they're introducing Tuesday.

The city leaders are also offering a resolution that would commend election officials and affirm the professionalism and legitimacy of the electoral process in Madison and across the state.

"Here in Madison and elsewhere, too many election officials have suffered serious threats and continued harassment just because some people disagree with the results of the last election," Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said at a press conference Tuesday.

"What's important here is that we are seeing a pattern of our clerks and our election officials being harassed for doing their job," she said later.

The announcement for the ordinance — which Rhodes-Conway, Alder Patrick Heck, City Council President Keith Furman and Vice President Jael Currie plan to introduce Tuesday evening — came just days after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled drop boxes are illegal. The ongoing battle over the longstanding use of drop boxes has persisted since the 2020 election, due in part to unfounded claims of election fraud by former President Donald Trump, who lost Wisconsin to President Joe Biden by about 21,000 votes.

"The majority's decision to take away a voting option that allowed more flexibility for voters, more options for city clerks and a greater path toward people participating in a democratic process underscores why we need to make sure that these election poll workers and those in our communities are kept safe," Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell, who's running for a Wisconsin Supreme Court seat opening next year, said on Tuesday.

Almost two of every three local election officials nationwide believe false information is making their jobs more dangerous, according to a March poll by the liberal Brennan Center for Justice. Asked the biggest reason retiring clerks wouldn’t continue in their jobs, the top answer was, “Too many political leaders are attacking a system that they know is fair and honest.”

Rhodes-Conway said on Tuesday that the city would leave its drop boxes locked in place but not use them, adding that she would comply with the law.

She slammed the court's decision, saying it tossed a safe and secure voting method out the window, "simply to legitimize fears of fraud that have repeatedly proven to be false."

She said the ordinance is, in part, a response to the Supreme Court ruling on drop boxes as well as a response to "the progression that we see of the continuing attacks on our democracy."

The ordinance would enhance typical disorderly conduct citations to a higher maximum payment, of $1,000. Each instance of disorderly conduct would be charged under a separate violation, a press release states. And if the conduct is repeated or poses a "significant threat," law enforcement could refer the matter to the District Attorney, according to the press release.

"The idea behind the disorderly conduct ordinance is to increase accountability for those who harass or threaten local election officials because of their job," City Attorney Mike Haas said Tuesday.

Asked what the defining line would be between disorderly conduct and First Amendment protections to air grievances toward government, Hass said that some actions categorized under disorderly conduct include engaging in "violent, abusive, indecent, profane, boisterous, unreasonably loud or otherwise disorderly conduct" that tends to cause or provoke a disturbance or has the intent of harassing or annoying the recipients.

"As everybody knows, free speech is not unlimited, it's a responsibility," Haas said.