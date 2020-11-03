Madison on Election Day: Youth mentor Timothy Hall

Timothy Hall was awakened the morning of Election Day by a flurry of text messages telling him to get up and and vote.

“It’s been exciting!” Hall said. “You wake up and everyone’s super excited about the day. Everyone is like ‘Go! Go! Go!' I had like a hundred texts in five minutes about going to vote to make sure I went out to vote.”

Hall, who runs the "Life as a Boy" youth program at the Vera Court Neighborhood Center on Madison's north side, said that this particular election is different than others he’s experienced.

“Just all around you can see the excitement downtown. We took the kids downtown so they could see how the election is going,” Hall said. “It’s pretty crazy downtown. The kids got a chance to take a picture with Uncle Sam. There’s a guy standing on stilts downtown dressed up as Uncle Sam!”

Hall said people were up and moving and excited to be taking part in what is potentially the most landmark election in modern times. But as someone who mentors kids, Hall was also perceptive about how those who are too young to vote are spending the day.