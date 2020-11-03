Madison on Election Day: Youth mentor Timothy Hall

Timothy Hall was awakened the morning of Election Day by a flurry of text messages telling him to get up and and vote.
“It’s been exciting!” Hall said. “You wake up and everyone’s super excited about the day. Everyone is like ‘Go! Go! Go!' I had like a hundred texts in five minutes about going to vote to make sure I went out to vote.”
Hall, who runs the "Life as a Boy" youth program at the Vera Court Neighborhood Center on Madison's north side, said that this particular election is different than others he’s experienced.
“Just all around you can see the excitement downtown. We took the kids downtown so they could see how the election is going,” Hall said. “It’s pretty crazy downtown. The kids got a chance to take a picture with Uncle Sam. There’s a guy standing on stilts downtown dressed up as Uncle Sam!”
Hall said people were up and moving and excited to be taking part in what is potentially the most landmark election in modern times. But as someone who mentors kids, Hall was also perceptive about how those who are too young to vote are spending the day.
“With the kids you can definitely tell they’re giving their two cents about the election, who they want to win, that type of thing," Hall said. "They’re very vocal about the election. They understand that at the end of the day or tomorrow morning we’ll have a new president, or that we’ll have the same president. So they’re excited and very conscious about what’s going on right now.”
Hall spent the day reassuring folks like his mother in Milwaukee that he’s going to be okay no matter what transpires.
“My mom was pretty worried about it. She told me to be safe and stock up on food and toiletries because the outcome could set up riots or whatever," Hall said.
President Donald Trump has not clearly stated that he would agree to a peaceful transition of power if he were to lose. That has set up worries across the country that a hotly contested result could mean dangerous times on the streets.
“The political environment is really incensed,” Hall said. “You can tell what side people are on. There’s no going back and forth. They’re clearly focused.”
