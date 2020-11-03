Madison on Election Day: Yoga instructor Al Noche

Al Noche voted early last Thursday to avoid the long lines and bustle of an Election Day at the polls. But thoughts about the outcome and all of the scenarios that might transpire in America’s immediate future have been a constant in the back of his mind.
“It feels like we’re on the precipice of something and I think there’s a lot of concern out there of what it’s going to look like either way,” Noche said.
Noche, who teaches yoga at three different locations around Madison, said he was preparing to teach Tuesday night at Perennial (inside Garver Feed Mill) and that the stress in the back of people’s minds today is exactly what yoga is for.
“I can remember in 2016 after the election I taught a class. There were people in the class who were very emotional,” Noche recalls. “I didn’t specifically call out anything in terms of the election. I just said I know these are really concerning times."
Noche, who moved to Madison from Oshkosh in 2002, said that while practicing yoga helps give people a safe space when things feel a little dark, holding the classes has been a challenge during the pandemic.
He leads classes at Prairie Athletic Club as well as EarthView on East Washington Avenue, and said that the difference in the numbers of people attending classes since March has been noticeable.
“At Perennial classes started off slow," Noche said of what transpired when Madison began to open back up in May. “It varies from five to seven people per class. It’s not terrible, but you can tell it’s been an impact. There’s other studios that haven’t opened back up since we locked out in March.”
His classes at Prairie Athletic Club have perhaps taken the biggest hit as people have largely avoided gyms during the pandemic. The mandate about wearing masks was not initially a huge hit with participants.
Yoga involves a lot of breath work, which isn’t always conducive to wearing a mask. But Noche said as the pandemic wore on and people got more used to wearing masks, students began to trickle back in.
“You just have to figure out what works best. I think the way I teach now is different than the way I taught before the pandemic. I had the ability to walk around the room and teach by observing people," he said. "But now I have to stay on my mat while wearing a mask and trying to teach people technique as well."
On Election Day, people are trying to figure out and decide what will work best for the country moving forward. Noche anticipated that many would opt to spend the day voting and watching for results at home.
He was pleasantly surprised to see at least seven people had signed up for his Tuesday evening class.
“This is a place you can consider to be a sanctuary. It’ll be interesting to see how people react tonight.”
