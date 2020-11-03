Madison on Election Day: Yoga instructor Al Noche

“At Perennial classes started off slow," Noche said of what transpired when Madison began to open back up in May. “It varies from five to seven people per class. It’s not terrible, but you can tell it’s been an impact. There’s other studios that haven’t opened back up since we locked out in March.”

His classes at Prairie Athletic Club have perhaps taken the biggest hit as people have largely avoided gyms during the pandemic. The mandate about wearing masks was not initially a huge hit with participants.

Yoga involves a lot of breath work, which isn’t always conducive to wearing a mask. But Noche said as the pandemic wore on and people got more used to wearing masks, students began to trickle back in.

“You just have to figure out what works best. I think the way I teach now is different than the way I taught before the pandemic. I had the ability to walk around the room and teach by observing people," he said. "But now I have to stay on my mat while wearing a mask and trying to teach people technique as well."

On Election Day, people are trying to figure out and decide what will work best for the country moving forward. Noche anticipated that many would opt to spend the day voting and watching for results at home.