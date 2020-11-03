Madison on Election Day: Union Cab driver Dan Joppa

The Cap Times staff is talking with a dozen or so Madisonians on Tuesday to share how they are feeling on this unprecedented Election Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Share how you're spending the day on Instagram or Twitter using #CapTimesReadersVote.

You want a gruff cab driver, ask for Dan Joppa.

Joppa, 62, has been driving for Union Cab for the past year and a half, after spending several years taking care of his ailing dad — a duty for which he gave up a good plumbing job.

The experience has left him embittered.

“I used to love this city and now I hate it,” he declared while fueling up at Union Cab’s headquarters on the near north side. For one thing, he said, “They wrecked the lakes, so what good is the city?”

For another, "People are drivin' aggressive."

Union’s contribution to Election Day is providing free rides to voters. About an hour from clocking out after working since 4 a.m., Joppa had delivered two to the polls. Other than that, Election Day had been pretty much like any other.

“People are all the same,” he said. “That determines what kind of day you’re gonna have.”