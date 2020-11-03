Madison on Election Day: Union Cab driver Dan Joppa

The Cap Times staff is talking with a dozen or so Madisonians on Tuesday to share how they are feeling on this unprecedented Election Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Share how you're spending the day on Instagram or Twitter using #CapTimesReadersVote.
You want a gruff cab driver, ask for Dan Joppa.
Joppa, 62, has been driving for Union Cab for the past year and a half, after spending several years taking care of his ailing dad — a duty for which he gave up a good plumbing job.
The experience has left him embittered.
“I used to love this city and now I hate it,” he declared while fueling up at Union Cab’s headquarters on the near north side. For one thing, he said, “They wrecked the lakes, so what good is the city?”
For another, "People are drivin' aggressive."
Union’s contribution to Election Day is providing free rides to voters. About an hour from clocking out after working since 4 a.m., Joppa had delivered two to the polls. Other than that, Election Day had been pretty much like any other.
“People are all the same,” he said. “That determines what kind of day you’re gonna have.”
Joppa’s clearly not caught up in the Election Day fever that has gripped the nation as the epic clash between right and left nears its climax.
“I think it’s a bunch of crap,” he said. “Especially voting early. This virus is an excuse, like they make up excuses for a lot of things. This helps them out with their excuses.”
He was, however, able to to squeeze this drop of lemonade from the lemon that is 2020. Pointing to his facemask, a high-end KN95 that he credits with helping him stay virus-free during the pandemic, he said: "They don’t have to look at my ugly face. They don’t have to smell my ugly breath."
While some see the election as a battle for the soul of the nation, Joppa doesn’t think it’s going to change anything, no matter the result.
“Because neither one’s worth voting for,” he said. “I’m gonna vote for the right candidate. It’s either Mickey Mouse or Goofy. You laugh! I’m tellin’ the truth.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.