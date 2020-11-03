Madison on Election Day: Rabbi Bonnie Margulis

The Cap Times staff is talking with a dozen or so Madisonians on Tuesday to share how they are feeling on this unprecedented Election Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Share how you're spending the day on Instagram or Twitter using #CapTimesReadersVote.

As a rabbi and executive director of Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, Bonnie Margulis is working the polls and offering voter protection and chaplaincy at the Elver Park polling site in Madison.

Voters lined up to vote both inside the park pavilion and outdoors, under a big white tent, on Tuesday. Margulis plans to work all day, from 6 a.m. until the "last ballot is counted."

"The idea is that clergy are respected messengers and are effective in helping to keep the peace, keep people calm," she said. "Especially if there are long lines, (we want to) help people feel comfortable and help keep them safe.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"If there are people out there who are trying to harass or intimidate voters then (clergy) are there to help be a buffer, and distract people and deflect. And not to engage the other side at all, but to be there to make sure the voters feel safe and are not intimidated out of voting."