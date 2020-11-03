Madison on Election Day: Rabbi Bonnie Margulis

The Cap Times staff is talking with a dozen or so Madisonians on Tuesday to share how they are feeling on this unprecedented Election Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Share how you're spending the day on Instagram or Twitter using #CapTimesReadersVote.
As a rabbi and executive director of Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, Bonnie Margulis is working the polls and offering voter protection and chaplaincy at the Elver Park polling site in Madison.
Voters lined up to vote both inside the park pavilion and outdoors, under a big white tent, on Tuesday. Margulis plans to work all day, from 6 a.m. until the "last ballot is counted."
"The idea is that clergy are respected messengers and are effective in helping to keep the peace, keep people calm," she said. "Especially if there are long lines, (we want to) help people feel comfortable and help keep them safe.
Support Local Journalism
"If there are people out there who are trying to harass or intimidate voters then (clergy) are there to help be a buffer, and distract people and deflect. And not to engage the other side at all, but to be there to make sure the voters feel safe and are not intimidated out of voting."
She said she hasn't seen any problems at her site yet. Her effort is a part of a state and nationwide campaign where clergy from a variety of faiths are trained in de-escalation to quell any unrest that may ensue.
This is the first year Madison clergy have mobilized for the election. There are 12 clergy posted at polling sites throughout the city, wearing clerical cloths that would identify them, with some donning bright yellow baseball caps labeled "clergy."
"One thing that is really important that we're trying to educate all our folks is that it's an election season, not an Election Day. We will not know the results tonight. It may take a few days, it may take longer and people need to be patient. They need to understand that the time it takes is because all of us, we all take an oath to be a poll worker, and we're all just working really hard to make sure every vote is counted and it takes time.
"People need to feel confident that there is integrity in the process."
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.