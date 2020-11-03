Madison on Election Day: UW DACA grad Gilberto Osuna-Leon

The Cap Times staff is talking with a dozen or so Madisonians on Tuesday to share how they are feeling on this unprecedented Election Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Share how you're spending the day on Instagram or Twitter using #CapTimesReadersVote.
Gilberto Osuna-Leon can’t understand why anyone would sit this election out if they had the choice.
A “Dreamer” currently protected from deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, the 22-year-old recent University of Wisconsin-Madison grad is authorized to work but can’t vote.
Thanks to DACA, Osuna-Leon has dreams of becoming a doctor, and he’s already received his first acceptance letter from medical school. But this election could determine the future of that program. In 2017, President Donald Trump attempted to dismantle the program, which Barack Obama created through executive order. The Supreme Court blocked that move in June, but immigrant advocates worry that he’ll try again, and his administration announced in June that it would not accept new DACA applications. Joe Biden meanwhile vowed in the last presidential debate to reestablish the program during his first 100 days in office as part of a comprehensive immigration reform package.
Osuna-Leon said he’s hoping for a Biden win, though he speaks of the election in subdued tones.
He’s not sure that Joe Biden would make the kind of immigration reform he’d like to see, but he’s worried about what President Trump might try next if elected for a second term.
While Osuna-Leon won’t be casting a ballot, he’s done his part to get out the vote. In his job at Centro Hispano, he’s been calling other young people, especially UW-Madison students, who he said had low turnout in 2016.
“We’ve been pushing a lot of young people. I say that as if I’m not young.” He laughs. “At 22, I feel old.”
He sees no reason for his peers not to vote. “If you have a say in where policy is going, then you kind of have to show up and be responsible.”
Standing in front of the westside townhome he moved to with his parents about 18 years ago, he ran through his own plans for the day. In the morning, he’s scheduled to talk by phone with another Dreamer — a college senior who’d been preparing for a career in nursing but decided she too is interested in medical school — and he’ll share any tips he can think of.
Then he’ll head to work for an eight-hour shift as a bilingual COVID specialist at the Alliant Energy Center testing site, registering people for COVID screening in English and Spanish.
“Today feels so normal to me,” he said. One difference, though: “I’ll probably be checking my phone a lot.”
He recalls 2016, when Trump’s electoral college victory caught many Americans by surprise. “I was honestly shocked,” he said, and his UW-Madison campus felt like a ghost town. Back then, he surrounded himself with a support network.
“I just got together with friends and we just felt whatever we felt. That was the best way to just vent our frustrations,” he said. “Maybe today will be the same, but I’m pretty optimistic about today.”
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.