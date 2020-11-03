Madison on Election Day: UW DACA grad Gilberto Osuna-Leon

Osuna-Leon said he’s hoping for a Biden win, though he speaks of the election in subdued tones.

He’s not sure that Joe Biden would make the kind of immigration reform he’d like to see, but he’s worried about what President Trump might try next if elected for a second term.

While Osuna-Leon won’t be casting a ballot, he’s done his part to get out the vote. In his job at Centro Hispano, he’s been calling other young people, especially UW-Madison students, who he said had low turnout in 2016.

“We’ve been pushing a lot of young people. I say that as if I’m not young.” He laughs. “At 22, I feel old.”

He sees no reason for his peers not to vote. “If you have a say in where policy is going, then you kind of have to show up and be responsible.”

Standing in front of the westside townhome he moved to with his parents about 18 years ago, he ran through his own plans for the day. In the morning, he’s scheduled to talk by phone with another Dreamer — a college senior who’d been preparing for a career in nursing but decided she too is interested in medical school — and he’ll share any tips he can think of.