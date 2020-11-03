Madison on Election Day: First time poll worker Yvette Craig

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Craig said she voted for all of those who can’t, naming Sandra Bland, George Floyd and other victims of police shootings.

“I’m being a watchdog for them because we want to make sure the right people are in office that not only write the legislation and pass them, but that they are hearing the voice of the voiceless, the voice of the people of color and, of course, the voice of women,” Craig said.

Craig arrived early for her 1 p.m. to closing shift at Leopold Elementary School, and five minutes later, she was already counting absentee ballots and then checking in voters. She observed several families coming to the polls together as well as people registering to vote.

As a self-described “people person,” Craig said she is “absolutely loving” the experience, especially working with her fellow poll workers.

“We all feel like we have this duty to help this democracy work,” Craig said. “You sense that everyone is here, they’re serious about what they're doing but we're also leaning on each other if we need any help. I could see myself doing this another year.”

