Madison on Election Day: Dane County Republican Party chair Scott Grabins

The Cap Times staff is talking with a dozen or so Madisonians on Tuesday to share how they are feeling on this unprecedented Election Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Share how you're spending the day on Instagram or Twitter using #CapTimesReadersVote.
In a lot of ways, this election year hasn't been all that different from years past for Scott Grabins.
Prior to Election Day, the seven-year head of the Dane County Republican Party noted organizers have still been working to reach voters by knocking on doors and making phone calls. And the in-person events have continued amid the worsening COVID-19 crisis — though Grabins said the local party has sought to host more and smaller gatherings rather than one or two a week.
"In general, we've tried to stay true to how we ran elections in the past, and it's still been modified a bit; it's not exactly the same," he said.
One break from 2016, though, is the "different sense of urgency" among backers of President Donald Trump. Now, he said, is different from four years ago when Trump won Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes because people didn't know "where we stood, or how close or not the race might be."
Support Local Journalism
"So today there's just maybe a little more energy behind it because it does feel very doable," Grabins said Tuesday of another Trump victory.
Grabins said he's planning to spend Election Day calling a couple dozen Madison-area residents for a last-minute get-out-the-vote effort (more Republicans tend to vote on Election Day, he noted) and keeping an ear out for reports of election-related issues.
He's also preparing for a watch party at Madison's Trump Victory office Tuesday night, an event that could violate the local health order and be classified as a mass gathering, a Public Health Madison & Dane County spokeswoman said.
After polls close, Grabins said he'll keep an eye on how the local Republican legislative contenders do in seats "that we haven't had challengers in in recent years."
While he doesn't expect Dane County will flip from Democratic to Republican, the goal, he said, is "to drive up that percentage of the Republican vote."
"We are still the third largest number of Republican votes in the state, so if we can change that bottom line by just a couple (percentage points), that will be you know the difference in helping flip the state or keep the state for President Trump," he said.
Sign-up here for the Campaign Notes newsletter to get important Wisconsin politics updates in your inbox each Thursday, now through Election Day.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.