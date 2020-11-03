Madison on Election Day: Dane County Republican Party chair Scott Grabins

The Cap Times staff is talking with a dozen or so Madisonians on Tuesday to share how they are feeling on this unprecedented Election Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Share how you're spending the day on Instagram or Twitter using #CapTimesReadersVote.

In a lot of ways, this election year hasn't been all that different from years past for Scott Grabins.

Prior to Election Day, the seven-year head of the Dane County Republican Party noted organizers have still been working to reach voters by knocking on doors and making phone calls. And the in-person events have continued amid the worsening COVID-19 crisis — though Grabins said the local party has sought to host more and smaller gatherings rather than one or two a week.

"In general, we've tried to stay true to how we ran elections in the past, and it's still been modified a bit; it's not exactly the same," he said.

One break from 2016, though, is the "different sense of urgency" among backers of President Donald Trump. Now, he said, is different from four years ago when Trump won Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes because people didn't know "where we stood, or how close or not the race might be."

