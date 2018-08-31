Athletes aiming to practice for the swimming portion of the Wisconsin Ironman triathlon in Lake Monona should use caution when swimming in Madison lakes, according to city officials.
The annual race, which drew more than 2,000 competitors in 2017, is scheduled for Sept. 9. Athletes traditionally show up in Madison early in the week and gather near the Law Park boat launch, the race's starting line. That area was under water Friday morning and city crews were working in the area.
The city is testing the water in area lakes for E. coli bacteria after floods washed over Dane County over the last two weeks. Officials have not found elevated levels of the bacteria in the water, but are continuing to test in case they've missed something, said Kirsti Sorsa, the public health program director for Dane County and Madison. She said city officials are planning to test the water at least twice more next week, in addition to testing the day before the race and the day after the race.
Bacteria levels in the water "might not be all necessarily high but we do not know if there are things we don't catch with our testing," Sorsa said Thursday. “The water levels are still high. It’s just hard to know if there are unknown risks and physical hazards of tree branches and debris.”
The levels of bacteria and the safety of the lake water for the race will also depend on how much it rains over the next seven days. The water has overcome many beaches around Madison, making it difficult for swimmers to enter the water safely, she said.
Swimmers should "use good judgement on whether they should train here or try to find an area that does not have all the debris," Sorsa said.
The city said it is working with Ironman officials to develop a plan for race day, according to Claire Oleksiak, a city parks spokeswoman. She could not describe what the plan might entail or when its details would be released.
National Ironman officials said they are working with local authorities to monitor the area's weather and how it might affect the course, said Rob Gard, a spokesman for the Greater Madison Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Gard said Ironman officials have told the bureau that "no changes are necessary and preparations will continue as planned to create a safe and enjoyable experience for the event scheduled to take place on September 9."
The Ironman is a classic triathlon with a 2.4-mile swim in Lake Monona, 112-mile bike ride over a course that extends to Cross Plains and a full 26.2-mile marathon run through downtown and the UW-Madison campus, in that order without a break.
The top 40 finishers in the Ironman Wisconsin race will qualify for the 2019 World Championship Ironman in Hawaii.