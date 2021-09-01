Madison officials support UW Health nurses’ effort to form union

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and City Council members are supporting the efforts of local UW Health nurses to form a union and urging the hospital’s board to hold a union election by the end of the year.
Alds. Patrick Heck, District 2, and Lindsay Lemmer, District 3, spearheaded the resolution, which was introduced at the City Council’s Tuesday meeting, in support of a union voice for nurses.
It recognizes that UW Health nurses performed critical work during the pandemic and experience challenges within the hospital system like “deteriorating” staff-to-patient ratios, decreased continuing education benefits, rising health care costs, scheduling issues and recruitment and retention difficulties.
“It is a moral imperative for UW Health nurses to have the freedom to decide on their own whether to unionize, just like other nurses in Madison, so they can advocate effectively for themselves, their families, their patients and our community,” according to the resolution.
Local elected officials and nurses will gather Thursday at 11 a.m. at the front entrance of the City-County Building, 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in support of the resolution. To represent the 200 empty nursing positions that will need to be filled by the end of the decade, 50 scrub tops will be displayed at the event.
UW Health nurses once had a “strong union and a solid contract,” according to a press release from Heck and Lemmer, but that changed after Wisconsin law Act 10. Republican former Gov. Scott Walker’s plan effectively ended collective bargaining for most public-sector unions. According to UW Health, there was no legal ability to bargain a new contract when the existing one ended in 2014.
A majority of nurses expressed their desire to unionize in 2019. In response to that effort, University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics Authority (UWHCA) Board issued a statement acknowledging “there is opportunity for improvement in two-way communication between UWHCA employees and management.”
“The Board believes that it is in the best interests of UWHCA, its patients and employees, for UWHCA management to continue to work directly with employees to understand their concerns and to work together towards solutions,” the statement said.
In an email Wednesday, UW Health’s spokesperson Emily Kumlien said “regardless of union status, UW Health leaders and our staff nurses work together directly and collaboratively to make sure we’re meeting the needs of our patients.”
According to UW Health, the hospital has worked with nurses to identify challenges and their needs, including flexibility in scheduling. Additionally, the hospital said staff-to-patient ratios rank in the top 20% of peer organizations — meaning there are more nurses per patient — 300 nursing positions have been added over the last two years and the turnover rate at UW Health was 11% and less than the national turnover rate of 17%.
“UW Health is a great place to work,” Kumlien said. “We offer strong compensation, robust continuing education opportunities and a real ability to influence your nursing practice.”
Ashley Campbell, who has worked for UW Health for over a decade as a certified nursing assistant and registered nurse, said in the release that nurses are “completely out of the loop in decision-making, especially around safety.”
“Forming a union is about having the ability to advocate for both our patients and ourselves, and having a real say in how we can provide the safest, highest quality care,” Campbell said.
