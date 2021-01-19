Madison officials look to buy land for eventual South Side revitalization

The property at 814 North Avenue, assessed at $345,000 for 2020, holds an 8,200-square-foot warehouse. The property at 826 North Avenue, assessed at $51,700 for 2020, is vacant. The purchase price is based on a city-ordered appraisals.

The resolution was introduced on Tuesday and will be referred to committees before council members decide on it.

The proposed purchase follows the city's acquisition in September of a 28,000-square-foot building on a 1.6-acre site at 1810 S. Park St., also for $1.2 million, to be held for future redevelopment.

"The city wants to encourage investment in South Madison that avoids displacement of existing residents and businesses," city economic development director Matt Mikolajewski said. "One way that the city can do this is by purchasing property and assembling it for redevelopment in a manner that supports existing residents and business owners. These properties, coupled with 1810 S. Park St., are part of a larger triangle of parcels bordered by North Avenue, Park Street, and the railroad tracks."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The South Park Street property, assessed at $930,000 for 2020, includes 11,393 square feet of office space and 16,655 square feet of warehouse space.