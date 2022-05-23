Madison officials insist Downtown building is in "stable and safe" condition

Madison officials on Monday strongly refuted an owner's claims that a 12-story building Downtown that houses Paisan's restaurant is in danger of immediate collapse, contending the structure is being inspected regularly and is in "stable and safe" condition.

"Building Inspection considers 131 W. Wilson St. to be in stable structural condition and does not believe the building poses a threat of imminent collapse or hazard to the building occupants or community," said Kyle Bunnow, plan review and inspection supervisor for the city's Building Inspection Division.

The building has closed and reopened twice since September. It first closed over structural concerns, and again when building owner Greg Rice did not comply with inspection requirements, the city said at the time.

City officials, in fact, criticized Rice for a submitting a letter of intent as part of a demolition request filed last week that says the structure is in danger of immediately collapsing and could risk public lives.

The ongoing deterioration of the building's underground parking garage has reached a point where it cannot continue to hold up the building, Rice said in the letter first reported by the State Journal on Friday evening.

"The façade of the building has also started to bow out, which could lead to falling brick "either injuring or even killing a person," Rice wrote. "If the city does not grant a demolition permit, the building is at risk of falling. If the building falls, it could collapse onto the adjacent apartment buildings, the public streets, or the railroad, all of which could risk public lives."

"We are specifically concerned regarding the claims about the building façade," Bunnow said. "The documented and temporarily addressed structural concerns about the building's parking garage columns and beams would be considered separate from any concerns about the exterior building façade. The multiple engineering reports supplied regarding 131 W. Wilson St. do not address or suggest the building façade is showing signs of deterioration or failure."

Downtown Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, who represents the site and described the assertions as "hyperbole" on Friday evening, again blasted Rice's letter.

"I was quite upset when I read the demolition application and feel it was absolutely inappropriate and, frankly, reckless," Verveer said on Monday, explaining that it could needlessly cost Paisan's business and scare residents in neighboring buildings.

Rice did not respond to email and phone messages on Monday. Bunnow said Rice has not responded to inquiries from city Building Inspection since the letter was submitted.

"Stabilized the building"

After city inspectors first closed the building in September, roughly 3,200 steel posts were installed in the underground parking garage.

In April, Rice submitted a notice to the city that he wanted to tear the building down. A development team later informally proposed a 14-story, mixed-use project on the site that would have roughly 250 apartments, office and retail space, and a deck-top pool. The developer, who has an option to buy the site, has not stepped forward publicly because Rice is locked in a legal battle with the building's few remaining tenants, Verveer said.

In his letter, Rice said the posts are meant to be temporary and may loosen 180 days after installation, a date that passed in mid-April. "Chunks of concrete ceiling in the garage continue to break off and fall onto the parking floors on occasion, endangering the lives of anyone entering the parking garage," he wrote.

The Building Inspection Division sees it differently.

"This structure is inspected on biweekly basis for a change in conditions and the temporary posts are checked and adjusted if needed to ensure they are performing as intended," Bunnow said. "The continuous monitoring of the building conditions and increased safety measures taken we believe have stabilized the building so that a permanent resolution can occur.

"I was to the site today to review the exterior façade of the building," he said. "No obvious damage or deterioration was noted. The temporary columns were last inspected and adjusted on May 5, 2022. An independent engineer last evaluated the parking garage on March 29, 2022.

"Our message is that if the building is in need of repairs or demolition, the property owner should move to resolve this as quickly as possible through the proper procedure," he said. "If the conditions were to change or our evaluation of the building were to change we would communicate the change and take whatever actions were necessary."

The Plan Commission is scheduled to consider the demolition request on June 27.

"The building has outlived its useful life," Verveer said. "It has not been properly maintained by the owners and it's financially infeasible to renovate. Any reasonable person would support the demolition of this building over due course." Verveer has said he believes Rice made an "over the top" demolition request to push out the tenants.

"To date, we have no credible information any steps outside of the regular demolition process should be considered," Bunnow said.

The potential developer has not submitted a formal land use application for the 14-story project.

Continuous monitoring

The site's engineers, Pierce Engineers, who work independently of Rice, have not alerted the city of an imminent collapse, city building inspector Matt Tucker has said.

"Pierce Engineers has communicated with Building Inspection when requested and been open and forthright," Bunnow said. "Pierce Engineers has demonstrated considerable expertise in handling their role as client to the owner while maintaining the ethical standard professional engineers are required to uphold."

The installation of the estimated 3,200 shoring posts at roughly 5-foot spacing throughout the parking garage prevents the area from being used for vehicles, Bunnow said. The removal of vehicles from the garage provides additional safety for the structure through reduced loading and vibration, he said.

The building code allows for temporary measures to have a lifespan of 180 days but allows code officials to extend this designation when appropriate and steps are taken to protect the safety of the public, Bunnow said.

"Our office extended the approval for the temporary columns on April 11, 2022 based on the continuous monitoring and evaluation that is occurring at the property," he said. "No major changes to the condition of the garage have been noted since the temporary shoring was installed. It is not clear that pieces of the garage are falling. If something has fallen it was not identified as significant to the stability of the building."

The shoring shall be continually monitored on a biweekly basis and overall building evaluated by an independent engineer every three months until the building is repaired or demolished, Bunnow said.

"Madison Building Inspection is very closely monitoring the conditions at this 131 W. Wilson St. and takes this extremely seriously," he said. "The safety of the building and community is our highest priority and we will not hesitate to take whatever actions are necessary if conditions change."

