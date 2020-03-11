Madison officials, hospitals gear up for possible coronavirus outbreak as Wisconsin cases mount

Editor’s note: The Cap Times staff is working to provide answers to readers’ questions about coronavirus so they can make sound decisions about their health and daily lives. We hope you’ll find this information helpful. Let us know if you have more questions you’d like us to pursue in the form at the bottom of this story.
Madison and Dane County officials are shifting their focus on community prevention as three new COVID-19 cases were announced Wednesday.
Hospitals are preparing for a possible onslaught of patients sickened by the coronavirus if a probable outbreak goes unchecked.
“I think it’s likely that it will happen here,” Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison & Dane County, said at a press conference Wednesday with city, county and local hospital officials.
Two of the new cases were in Fond du Lac County, and the third in Waukesha County. All three contracted the disease after traveling.
So far, no reported cases in Wisconsin have been spread within the community.
“Additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 weren't unexpected as this illness spreads across the country," said Jeanne Ayers, state Division of Public Health administrator. "These latest confirmed cases should remind us how important it is to follow the recommended steps to prevent illness and contain the spread of COVID-19.”
On Tuesday, the number of recorded cases in the U.S. surpassed 1,000, and the nation’s death toll from the disease reached 31. While many suffer only mild symptoms, the elderly and infirm are especially susceptible to severe illness.
On Wednesday, University of Wisconsin-Madison facilities including UW Hospital, American Family Children's Hospital and UW Health at The American Center, announced new restrictions on visitation. They include limiting visitors at the Children's Hospital to two; only one visitor at a time will be allowed at the other two facilities.
End-of-life situations are exempt.
Most volunteer services at the facilities have been discontinued.
The county’s health care providers are collaborating in preparation for several possible scenarios as the spread of the disease unfolds, said Nasia Safdar, director of infection control and prevention at UW Health.
She said hospitals will cooperate in the event of a surge in severe coronavirus cases to make sure there is adequate access to needed ventilators, intensive care beds and protective equipment.
“We are coordinating a response to support each other,” she said. “If this unfolds as it has unfolded in other states around the country it is likely that no one entity or one individual can claim full preparedness. But together as a community the health systems have come together to be prepared to support those who need health care in all kinds of traditional and nontraditional ways.”
She said in developing the plan, officials drew from the experience of dealing with the 2009 swine flu epidemic.
In addition to providing care for people who fall ill, hospitals and clinics are putting measures in place to protect employees and immediately test workers who show symptoms expeditiously to maintain adequate staffing levels.
Facilities are also trying to maintain stores of protective equipment like masks, Safdar said, and providers have agreed that “whoever needs something can feel free to ask others for it.”
Before Wednesday, only three cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Wisconsin, two of them in Dane County. One person has recovered and the other is under self-quarantine.
Another person turned up positive in Pierce County and is expected to recover. The sickness prompted the closing of the Osceola School District so workers could clean buildings because that person had attended a school function.
All three contracted the disease while traveling.
Heinrich pointed to a Dane County case reported Tuesday as an example of how the system should work when someone suspects they have the disease. That person experienced symptoms after traveling and called their doctor’s office and was whisked through an alternative entrance, giving providers the opportunity to minimize contact between the patient and others.
Providers don’t want people who are possibly infected to walk into a clinic or emergency room unannounced.
“Because of how well they followed the recommendations, there was limited possible exposure to health care providers and the public,” she said.
You have free articles remaining.
Investigators were still working to contact others who may have had contact with the person.
“While a person’s chances of getting sick from coronavirus in Wisconsin are still low right now, we need to ask everyone to be a public health practitioner and advocate, and to follow our recommendations to prevent widespread illness in the future,” Heinrich said.
Those recommendations can be found here.
Local and hospital officials fear that if an outbreak occurs, as is the case in a rapidly growing number of locations nationwide, the number of patients could overwhelm the health care system. They stressed that slowing the outbreak is the best way avoid straining the system.
Officials are urging people to proactively take action now instead of waiting for it to spread.
“We are recommending that those who are at higher risk for severe illness — people who are 60 and over, people with underlying health conditions and people who are pregnant — stay home and away from large groups,” Heinrich said.
She urged employers not to hold large-group meetings, and individuals to reconsider attending any activities that involve a concentration of people.
On Tuesday, the Health Department announced that it was encouraging people to cancel or postpone large gatherings, such as this weekend's Canoecopia paddlesports expo and Bike-O-Rama, which are expected to draw thousands to the Alliant Energy Center. Organizers say they are moving forward with the events.
"If this virus starts spreading more in our community we may need to cancel mass gatherings to further minimize the spread of illness,” Heinrich said.
Employers should also prepare a plan that would allow employees to work from home and provide paid sick leave.
The primary measures to prevent the spread of the disease, officials maintain, are frequent hand washing or sanitizing, maintaining a 6-foot distance from people and avoiding handshakes. More recommendations are posted on the Public Health website.
“By following our guidance we can all help protect people who are more vulnerable from the spread of this illness,” Heinrich said. “The more that people take care of themselves to prevent getting sick the less strain there will be on our hospitals and clinics.”
To prevent bringing the disease back from impacted areas, Dane County has developed plans to allow employees to work from home, close “nonessential” services and restrict travel.
County Executive Joe Parisi said the county began devising a strategy to deal with an outbreak after the first Dane County resident tested positive on Feb. 5.
“We are recommending that Dane County employees do not travel domestically to states with more than 10 cases for any reason,” he said. “I understand these measures will impact our workers but our focus right now is on safety for our workforce and preserving our ability as a county to deliver critical services.”
If they do travel, they are expected to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the city is developing a similar strategy.
“As we get ready here in Madison and Dane County for the next stage of this virus we want to ask institutions and individuals in our community to give serious consideration to further precautionary steps,” she said. “We all going to have to learn to do a signature wave or a bow instead of shaking hands.”
She also urged parents to brace for school disruptions.
“Families should prepare for possible school closings and should make a plan for where the kids are going to go if childcare centers and after-school programs are closed,” she said.
Meanwhile, the Madison School District has announced restrictions on school-sponsored out-of-state travel and potlucks, but currently has no plans to close schools, spokesman Tim LeMonds said Wednesday.
“Our stance right now is that we are really relying on guidance from Dane County, City of Madison Public Health on that issue,” LeMonds said. “We are preparing, as we should be, if that should happen in the near future.”
He said schools are considering virtual learning programs and evaluating the impact on workers should closings occur.