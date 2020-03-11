Madison officials, hospitals gear up for possible coronavirus outbreak as Wisconsin cases mount

On Tuesday, the number of recorded cases in the U.S. surpassed 1,000, and the nation’s death toll from the disease reached 31. While many suffer only mild symptoms, the elderly and infirm are especially susceptible to severe illness.

On Wednesday, University of Wisconsin-Madison facilities including UW Hospital, American Family Children's Hospital and UW Health at The American Center, announced new restrictions on visitation. They include limiting visitors at the Children's Hospital to two; only one visitor at a time will be allowed at the other two facilities.

End-of-life situations are exempt.

Most volunteer services at the facilities have been discontinued.

The county’s health care providers are collaborating in preparation for several possible scenarios as the spread of the disease unfolds, said Nasia Safdar, director of infection control and prevention at UW Health.

She said hospitals will cooperate in the event of a surge in severe coronavirus cases to make sure there is adequate access to needed ventilators, intensive care beds and protective equipment.