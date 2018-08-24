Water levels in Lake Mendota have receded by one inch, but the city remains concerned about more rainfall over the weekend and flooding on the isthmus.
In preparation, city staff are drying off the doors of 1,700 households and taping bright orange notices to them, warning residents who are in potential flooding areas.
If heavy, extensive rains and flooding are severe enough, Mayor Paul Soglin said it is likely these households would need to evacuate. However, he said a breach at the Tenney Park dam that would lead to those conditions is improbable.
“The locks are functioning and working just fine,” Soglin said at a press conference Friday. “If that should happen, there would be very serious flooding and at that point, our key is going to be evacuation.”
But in current conditions, Soglin said using sandbags is the best defense against water damage to property. Dane County Jail inmates working through the jail’s volunteer program are helping fill sandbags, and Soglin said about 12 to 15 members of the National Guard will be helping fill more.
So far, 40,000 bags have been filled, he said.
Traffic is a major concern with several road closures, and Soglin encouraged residents to stay put or use alternate routes. Madison Metro is offering free bus service throughout the weekend to encourage fewer cars on the road.
"If you’re planning on parking your car anywhere in the flood area, you are risking the viability of your vehicle," Soglin said.
With more rain in the forecast over the weekend, city staff warned residents to plan ahead.
“We know that some buildings are, if not currently starting to flood, would be flooding soon if there’s any raise in the water level of the Yahara River or Lake Monona,” City Engineer Rob Phillips said. “This is the time to prepare.”
As of now, Lake Monona’s elevation has risen above the level of the dam at Lake Wingra, according to Deputy City Engineer Greg Fries.
“As these two lakes are now essentially one, there is additional storage volume available for the water entering Lake Monona. The result of this, is that the rate of increase of lake levels on Lake Monona as a whole should be slowed,” Fries said in a statement.
Dane County expects the level of Lake Monona to rise an additional 2 inches over the next 24 hours, but any significant rainfall could cause Lake Monona to increase by as much as 3 to 4 inches, according to Fries.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi requested federal public assistance and individual household assistance programs as initial assessment of damages are completed.
Throughout Dane County, an estimated $108 million in public and private damages occurred related to the heavy rains and subsequent flooding. The initial estimate does not include the county or state costs such as damage to bridges and state highways.
“Dane County residents have shown their resilience over the last week,” Parisi said. “I am so proud of our first responders, emergency personnel and residents who have worked around the clock to help their neighbors and households across the county affected by this horrific event.”
Of the total damage, 859 residents incurred an estimated $69 million in damages to their property. Public sector damaged totaled $38 million. Agriculture and business losses have not been tallied yet but are expected to be significant, according to Parisi.
Individual property owners that experience damage should call 211.
Considering the implications of climate change, Soglin said the county will have to evaluate lake levels in anticipation of extreme rain events in the future. The city is also taking measures such as developing plans for storm sewers with greater capacity along University Avenue.
“When you start getting 100-year storms every couple of years, we’re obviously encountering climate change,” Soglin said. “I wish there would be a more realistic response to that by both the state and federal government.”