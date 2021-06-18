 Skip to main content
Madison offers to help homeowners install valves to protect against sewer backups
Madison offers to help homeowners install valves to protect against sewer backups

Flooded basement

Laura Simmerman cleans out the flooded basement of her home on Chapel Hill Road following severe flooding in August 2018. Madison is offering to help homeowners install valves that help prevent sewage from backing up into their homes. 

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

As Madison’s aging infrastructure and extreme weather events create growing concern about sewer failures, the city will give homeowners a partial reimbursement to install valves that protect against sewer backups.

The program will offer eligible homeowners a 75% reimbursement up to $1,500 to install a backwater valve. Backups are caused when a blockage in a sewer main forces wastewater from toilets, sinks and showers back up the pipes into basements and houses.

Backwater valves allow wastewater to flow in only one direction, preventing backups that can cause costly cleanups for homeowners and carry pathogens that are safety hazards.

"The idea of removing the burden of the cost for a backwater valve for many homeowners would make the program more desirable, especially to those that have experienced a backup before," said Hannah Mohelnitzky, spokesperson for the city's Engineering Division.

Heavy rains flood roads, halt power

While newer homes commonly include backwater valves, many older houses in Madison lack protection from sewer backups.

"Backwater valves weren’t installed until the 1950s, and they are still not required by the building code," Mohelnitzky said.

Increasingly frequent extreme weather events due to climate change only add to concerns about sewer systems failing. Properties in low-lying regions or near bodies of water are even more vulnerable to backups, making the Isthmus a prime location for sewage backups — as the city has seen before.

Wading on the bike path

Michael Treiman walks the flooded bike path near Tenney Park and East Johnson Street in the aftermath of the severe flooding that hit Madison in August 2018.

In August 2018, parts of Dane County received over a foot of rainfall. As Lake Mendota rose to record levels, mounting pressure from the water pushed wastewater back up through the city’s sewers. The rain event, in total, cost the county about $154 million.

Mohelnitzky said the backwater valve initiative is a direct result of the summer 2018 rain events, when 179 homes reported sanitary sewer backups to the Engineering Division.

Another deluge like 2018 would bring 'deep trouble' to area

Rising lake and river levels also have a significant effect on how well the city sewer performs, Mohelnitzky said. As lake and groundwater levels rise, more groundwater infiltrates the sewer system and increases the likelihood of sewer backups.

Climate, policy changes pose risk of major flooding on Madison's Isthmus

Madison's sewer system is over 100 years old in some areas of the city, making those sections particularly prone to groundwater infiltration. But backups can happen in even newer sections and are extremely difficult to predict, Mohelnitzky said.

Backup valves typically cost less than $1,500, but it depends on the layout of the house, Mohelnitzky said. The city recommends homeowners get multiple quotes on the cost of installation. More information about the program and eligibility can be found at go.madison.com/backwatervalve

