Madison offers to help homeowners install valves to protect against sewer backups

How to participate

To find out if you're eligible for the city of Madison's backwater reimbursement program, contact City Engineering at 608-266-4751.

Eligible property owners must own 1- or 2-unit residential properties that are at least five years old and not have a backwater valve already installed.

Once eligibility is approved over the phone, a plumber will inspect the home to ensure a valve is not already in place. Property owners must get at least three quotes and bring them to City Engineering, which will reimburse 75% of the lowest quote up to $1,500.

More information can be found at go.madison.com/backwatervalve