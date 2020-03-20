Madison nonprofits challenge community to raise $1 million for COVID-19 response fund

As the coronavirus pandemic creates public health fears and economic uncertainty, community organizations in Dane County are banding together to give financial relief to those who have been hit hardest by the outbreak.

The United Way of Dane County, Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, Selfless Ambition and other area organizations announced Friday a collaborative fundraising campaign to support short-term emergency needs and future recovery efforts.

“It’s such an uncertain time,” United Way president & CEO Renee Moe said. “We know that now, more than ever, it’s important to come together to support all of our families, all of our neighbors in our community.”

Moe and Dane County Boys & Girls Club CEO Michael Johnson announced the Dane County COVID-19 Emergency and Recovery Fund has already secured more than $885,500. Johnson challenged the community to raise $1 million by Monday.

“There are thousands of people in this community from children to seniors to people who have been laid off … they’re going to need our support,” Johnson said.

The funds will be split into short- and long-term approaches.