Madison neighborhood leaders level up

Former alder and mayoral candidate Anthony “Nino” Amato, 69, and Doug Hyant, 31, are also challenging Ald. Paul Skidmore, who has held the seat since 2005. Amato served on the council in 1975 while living in Allied Drive.

Hyant and his wife, who moved to the neighborhood January 2019, currently hold leadership roles within their neighborhood association. He spoke to the need for greater communication in his district.

“It’s about forming that community as an elected official,” Hyant said.

In District 20, Erica Janisch, 34, is again challenging Ald. Christian Albouras after running against him in 2019. She is involved with the Toki Middle School PTA, MSCR, Falk School’s renaming committee and the city’s Affirmative Action Commission.

“This last year moms have really stood out — especially in this pandemic — because we have sacrificed so much, and we have shown that we are able to juggle a home while also taking on the task of bringing forth equity in our community,” Janisch said.

David Hoffert, a former president of two neighborhood associations, is another returning 2019 council candidate and is challenging Evers for the District 13 seat. Hoffert, 34, lost to Evers two years ago following a competitive four-way primary for the near west side district.