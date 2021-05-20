City policymakers are proposing changes to Madison zoning rules in an effort to make it easier to develop multi-family housing and transform commercial corridors to a mix of uses.

The goal is to support the “missing middle” of housing — which includes structures like duplexes and townhomes that can fill a gap in size and affordability between detached single-family homes and mid-rise to high-rise apartment buildings — and add to the city’s overall housing stock.

“Madison is a growing city. People want to live here, but the rate at which we construct housing is not keeping up with our needs and hasn’t for years,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in an informational video about the proposed changes. “We simply need more housing in Madison.”

But some are concerned that the changes will cut neighbors out of the process by eliminating opportunities for input and adversely affect low-income residents.

In Madison, most renters are considered “rent burdened,” meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on rent. Meanwhile, the price of an average house in the city increased $50,000 in the last decade.

Critics of the proposal agree that new housing in Madison is needed and could bring down prices by meeting the city’s demand. But they worry new construction encouraged by zoning changes could price current residents out of their neighborhoods.

Olivia Williams, executive director of the Madison Area Community Land Trust, argued affordable housing will not “trickle down” from this policy.

“We need more density, but zoning is a blunt instrument,” Williams said. “If we’re trying to encourage affordability, zoning by itself isn’t the golden ticket or the silver bullet.”

Planning Division director Heather Stouder said in an email that the zoning changes are “an important piece of a much broader puzzle and set of tools to help meet Madison's housing needs.”

Stouder said she doesn’t expect an “enormous” amount of new housing from these changes. She said the city hopes the proposal will help create more units in the coming years than would have happened under current zoning rules.

“We have a supply and demand problem here in Madison, and one of the concerns we have is that housing prices — for both renter and owner-occupied housing — will continue to rise at a greater rate if we don't do what we can to increase the rate of new housing construction of all types across the city,” Stouder said.

‘Easier and more predictable’

Stouder said the purpose of the changes is to make it easier in Madison to build more multi-family housing. Also, the city hopes to support new and smaller-scale developers by making it easier, more predictable and less expensive to create more housing.

Creating more uses that are allowed “by right” — one piece of the proposed changes — would streamline the development process of small- and medium-density housing projects. When uses are permitted “by right” in a city zoning district, they don't require conditional use approval from the Plan Commission and can move forward with city staff permission.

Depending on the zoning districts, these projects include adding a unit to a single-family home or constructing a 50- or 60-unit apartment building.

“While the ‘unknowns’ during the process, which can differ significantly by neighborhood, are and would continue to be part of the cost of doing business for larger-scale development, these unknowns regarding timing and potential changes to the scope and design of housing can be too costly for smaller-scale developments to manage,” according to a staff memo.

Smart Growth Greater Madison, which represents Dane County real estate development interests, supports the proposal. The group said in a statement that avoiding the conditional use process “eliminates uncertainty and reduces time and expense, all of which are the enemies of development projects.”

Likewise, the Realtors Association of South Central Wisconsin is in support.

“These proposed amendments to the zoning code will lead to more housing units, an increase in housing choices, reinvestments in older housing stock and neighborhoods, and will show that housing is a priority,” the group said in a statement.

Public input: a ‘double-edged sword’

But removing the additional approvals — and more opportunity for public input — eliminates a “critical part of the process,” according to Brad Hinkfuss, executive director of Housing Initiatives, a nonprofit working to end homelessness for people experiencing mental illness.

When residents observe dramatic change in their neighborhood, Hinkfuss said they should be part of the conversation and not subject to decisions by city staff.

“Rather than working with the people who live in these places, (the city is) pushing them aside and trying to strong-arm these changes in a purely administrative way that they hope will achieve these larger aims,” Hinkfuss said.

While recognizing the importance of public input, David Porterfield, senior advisor with local affordable housing developer Movin’ Out, called it a “double-edged sword.”

“You definitely want neighborhood input about the product,” Porterfield said. “It also adds cost and time — quite a bit of both — and risk.”

Porterfield’s concern is that without additional measures to promote affordable housing, the zoning changes won’t accomplish their goal.

“The real issue with that is to make (projects) affordable, you have to provide financing,” Porterfield said. “That’s not paired with this.”

While Stouder acknowledged that uses allowed “by right” are “more straightforward and involve no discretionary review,” she said it’s unlikely opportunities for public input will be significantly reduced.

Stouder said the proposed changes would have affected less than 4% of the 10,000 housing units approved over the last five years. Overall, the changes would affect just over 7% of the city's land area and are “relatively modest.”

She said city staff encourage resident notification by alerting City Council members to projects in their districts so they can share information with their constituents.

City Council action expected June 1

The proposed changes would also allow for greater densities in multi-family residential areas and zoning districts that allow for a mix of uses.

Current rules mandate that any two-family or small multi-family building proposed within 300 feet of each other needs conditional use review. The proposal would remove this.

The City Council postponed a decision on these zoning changes at its March 31 meeting. Due to a hefty agenda May 18, this issue was moved to the council’s June 1 meeting.

In the memo, staff argue the zoning changes complement city initiatives to “promote more housing, more housing affordable to households with low-incomes, and more housing choices.”

Recent changes by the city include using the city’s Affordable Housing Fund to support small-scale developments and changing zoning to broadly allow housing cooperatives across Madison.

“We’re trying to make it easier to create the kind of housing that our city needs,” Rhodes-Conway said.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.