Madison nearing launch of mobile crisis response team

Madison is preparing to launch the city’s first mobile unit of unarmed first responders and mental health providers who will respond to people in a nonviolent, emergency mental health crisis by bringing interventions to them.
Ald. Arvina Martin, District 11, pushed the city to create the pilot program, called Community Alternative Response for Emergency Services or CARES. She said it could be “life changing.”
“I’m really really excited that we are taking some steps in order to make our treatments and how we address mental health emergencies in the city something that will provide better outcomes for them and hopefully not to involve the criminal justice system,” Martin said at a public input session on the program Tuesday.
The $600,000 pilot program will consist of two teams that each include a Madison Fire Department community paramedic and a mental health worker from Journey Mental Health. Though the long term vision is to operate the program 24/7 throughout Dane County, the teams will initially respond to nonviolent 911 mental health calls Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in downtown Madison.
Sarah Henrickson, clinical team manager with Journey Mental Health, said the CARES team will address the immediate crisis that is occurring and will identify any resources the individual may need.
“It really brings the intervention right to the person in the moment,” Henrickson said.
Henrickson said the four staff members have been hired and are finishing their training. She said three of the four are people of color and one staff member is fluent in Spanish.
“We’re really hoping to represent the community we’re trying to serve,” Henrickson said.
Assistant Fire Chief Ché Stedman said the teams will work out of Fire Station #3 on Williamson Street on the near east side and will likely begin in August.
“What we really want to achieve and our goals for this team are to provide early health checks, de-escalation, on scene intervention and appropriate referral services,” Stedman said. “We want to ensure the medical and mental health care is integrated from the onset of intervention.”
The 911 Center, which is run by Dane County, will dispatch calls to the CARES team. If a call comes in but the CARES team is already on another call or off duty, a Madison police officer would respond to the situation.
Currently, the Madison Police Department has six mental health officers, though all police officers in the training academy receive mental health training.
“We're not here to replace police officers,” Stedman said. “We’re here to assist with the calls for service from the 911 Center.”
Stedman said the CARES team will be “less intimidating” than a traditional law enforcement response.
At the virtual public input session, participants voted on the look of the CARES team vehicle and clothing, which included a formal uniform, informal streetwear and CARES-branded clothing. A majority of the 100 or so attendees preferred options that clearly identified the vehicle and uniform with a CARES logo.
The teams plan to use a van that won’t use sirens or lights and will be able to transport people to places other than a hospital. Ambulances are only allowed to transport people to emergency rooms, according to state law.
“The intent is so we can transport people and support them where they need to be, what's most appropriate for them and what’s going to help the most,” Stedman said. “We can take people to where they need to be taken.”
The pilot program doesn’t have an end date, and Stedman said the duration of the program is contingent on funding and future data on how it is working. He said changes to hours and days could be made in several months depending on data and input from providers.
