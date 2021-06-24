Madison nearing launch of mobile crisis response team

Currently, the Madison Police Department has six mental health officers, though all police officers in the training academy receive mental health training.

“We're not here to replace police officers,” Stedman said. “We’re here to assist with the calls for service from the 911 Center.”

Stedman said the CARES team will be “less intimidating” than a traditional law enforcement response.

At the virtual public input session, participants voted on the look of the CARES team vehicle and clothing, which included a formal uniform, informal streetwear and CARES-branded clothing. A majority of the 100 or so attendees preferred options that clearly identified the vehicle and uniform with a CARES logo.

The teams plan to use a van that won’t use sirens or lights and will be able to transport people to places other than a hospital. Ambulances are only allowed to transport people to emergency rooms, according to state law.

“The intent is so we can transport people and support them where they need to be, what's most appropriate for them and what’s going to help the most,” Stedman said. “We can take people to where they need to be taken.”

The pilot program doesn’t have an end date, and Stedman said the duration of the program is contingent on funding and future data on how it is working. He said changes to hours and days could be made in several months depending on data and input from providers.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.