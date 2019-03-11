A Wisconsin native with years of experience in sustainable transportation initiatives is the new leader of Madison's bicycle and pedestrian program.
The city Traffic Engineering Division said Monday that Renee Callaway started Monday as the city pedestrian-bicycle administrator. Madison's previous -- and first full-time -- pedestrian-bicycle administrator, Arthur Ross, retired at the end of 2017.
Callaway will oversee management of Madison's pedestrian and bicycle program, which promotes increased biking, walking and safety.
Callaway was most recently the Madison Area Transportation Planning Board's rideshare coordinator. She has also worked for the state Department of Transportation, managing grant money and outreach efforts to increase walking, and in two positions at UW-Madison, including overseeing the start of the UW employee bus pass program.
A UW-Madison graduate, Callaway has also served on the boards of several cycling organizations and as a race director for local and international events.