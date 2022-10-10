Madison names John Tate II city's first independent police monitor

After one failed hire and 15 months of looking, Madison's Police Civilian Oversight Board on Monday announced the state's former parole commission chair is slated to be the city's first independent police monitor.

John Tate II was chosen from among four finalists announced in mid-August. He is also a Racine City Council member currently serving as president of that body and has a master's degree in social work.

“Throughout his career, Mr. Tate has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to actively listening to — and serving as an advocate for — some of the most marginalized individuals and families in our state," oversight board chair Keetra Burnette said in its statement.

"We believe that Mr. Tate’s ability to stand firm in support of difficult decisions and his proven ability to collaboratively solve problems by engaging with and centering the voices of diverse community members will make him a tremendous asset to our community," she said. "We are honored to welcome him to serve as our inaugural Independent Monitor and look forward to working with him to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and members of the Greater Madison community."

The board and monitor position were created by the Madison City Council in September 2020 after years of pressure from activists to increase oversight of police in the wake of a string of fatal police shootings. Creation of the monitor was also one of 146 recommendations in a December 2017 consultant's report that deemed the police department "far from 'a department in crisis'" whose use of force was "limited in volume and primarily minor in nature."

Neither the board nor the monitor is given the power to fire or discipline police — tasks reserved under state law for the city's Police and Fire Commission, or PFC — but they can conduct independent investigations of Madison police, make referrals to the PFC, prepare an annual report on the city's police chief and conduct community outreach on police matters.

Tate's hire is contingent on City Council approval of his five-year contract that would pay him $125,000 annually. The contract was to be introduced before the council on Tuesday, then considered by the Finance Commission on Oct. 17 and the oversight board on Oct. 27 before coming back to the council for final approval on Nov. 1. He would begin on Dec. 5, the board said in its statement.

Tate resigned in June as head of the four-member parole commission at the request of Gov. Tony Evers and amid mounting criticism of the commission's initial plans to parole Douglas Balsewicz, who served less than 25 years of an 80-year sentence for stabbing his wife, Johanna Balsewicz, to death.

After meeting with Johanna Balsewicz's family in the state Capitol in May, Evers sent a letter to Tate asking him to reconsider the convicted murderer's parole. Evers lacks the power to rescind a convict's parole on his own.

Tate had initially said it was extremely unlikely Balsewicz's parole would be revoked unless he did something to warrant it, and that doing so would likely lead to a lawsuit that the state would lose. He later said he understood the governor's concerns about the lack of victim input and rescinded Balsewicz's parole.

It's not clear how long ago the oversight board voted in closed session to hire Tate or what that vote was, and Burnette and city attorney Mike Haas did not immediately respond to an email seeking the information. The four finalists took questions during an Aug. 18 virtual public forum and then again in private during an Aug. 25 virtual board meeting.

Burnette said on Aug. 18 that the hope was the board would vote on the hire in closed session on Aug. 25, and two of the finalists, Joel Winnig and Rodney Saunders Jr., told the Wisconsin State Journal they were informed that they were not chosen on about Aug. 30 and Sept. 1, respectively. The fourth finalist, Robert Copley, did not respond to a request for comment last week.

During the Aug. 18 forum, Tate said as a Racine resident he didn't have a sense of the culture of Madison police, but as monitor would engage with community leaders and others to look at "how do we hold policing accountable and how do we ensure that the police have a positive relationship with communities?"

All four candidates talked up the importance of engaging with crime victims, members of historically marginalized communities and youth, especially those who mistrust the criminal justice system.

Tate said that "one of the best things government can do ... is acknowledge that (citizens') experience is real and those that are in government aren't this nebulous entity that can't be touched."

Tate did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Past hiring process

The board's first hiring process, launched in July 2021, drew 30 applicants. Two were named finalists in October 2021, but one dropped out shortly thereafter.

In January, the remaining finalist, current city Department of Civil Rights Equal Opportunities Division Manager Byron Bishop, dropped out of the running as well amid revelations that he discriminated against a woman he had been having an affair with and violated state licensing requirements at his former company about 16 years ago. The oversight board also voted in closed session to rescind the job offer.

A few weeks before that, Eric A. Hill, a white applicant with past military experience who was not named a finalist, filed state and federal complaints alleging board members' social media posts suggest they are biased against candidates like him, although Bishop, who is Black, also has military experience.

Hill's federal complaint, alleging bias because of his military experience, was dismissed in April. His state complaint alleged he was discriminated against based on his sex and race and remains open, Deputy City Attorney Patricia Lauten said last week.

The oversight board voted later in January 2022 to retain a recruitment firm to help it find qualified candidates, but by April, no one had applied to take the work.

This past spring, the board posted the job again and decided to ask all the candidates who had applied for the job last year to apply again.