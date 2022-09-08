Madison names grocery for big mixed-use project on South Park Street

After an 11 month search, the city has identified a grocer to be the anchor commercial tenant in a $42 million, six-story mixed-use redevelopment well underway on the South Side.

The city is finalizing negotiations with Maurer's Urban Market, which is based in Wisconsin Dells, to fill the 24,000-square-foot commercial space in the Truman Olson redevelopment, called Fourteen02 Park, on 3.5 acres of what had been long-vacant, city-owned land at 815 Cedar St., formally 1402 S. Park St.

“I am thrilled to be working on this project," Kristie Maurer said in a statement. "This has been a dream of mine and I could not be more excited to be opening my first grocery store in my hometown."

The grocery, Maurer said, will reflect the neighborhood and community it serves. “You will be able to find all your everyday staples, plus a large selection of fresh produce, meat and seafood, and a large deli/bakery offering,” she said.

The city has been working to replace the soon-to-close Pick 'n Save grocery at 1312 S. Park St. since 2015, officials said. The Maurer's Urban Market is anticipated to open before the Pick 'N Save closes, they said.

“I am very pleased that we are delivering on the city’s promise to ensure that a full service grocery store will continue to serve all South Madison residents from now into the future," Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.

For a time, the city had hoped that Luna's Groceries, which operates a small store in the Allied Dunn's Marsh Neighborhood on the Southwest Side, would open a second, much bigger, full-service store in the redevelopment.

In August 2021, the City Council agreed to spend $4.7 million for the 24,000-square-foot grocery condo in the redevelopment to eventually replace an aging Pick 'n Save next door.

The city's purchase was aimed to aid Luna's effort and allow the larger redevelopment by Rule Enterprises, of Milwaukee, and nonprofit Movin' Out, of Madison, to move forward on its timeline, avoid a potential grocery gap, and ensure the construction of 150 units of affordable housing and parking.

But in October 2021, the city and Luna's agreed the site is not a good fit for the grocer, and Luna's stepped away from the project to pursue other opportunities while the city sought identify a new grocery operator to take over the space.

Rule and Movin' Out won city approval for the grocery, and housing component to be operated by the nonprofit, with 30 units for those making up to 30% of Dane County median income, or $31,150 for a household of three; 64 units for those making up to 50% of median income, or $51,900 for that household; and 56 units for those making up to 80% of median income, or $80,500 for that household.

The project also includes 10,200 square feet of amenity space, structured parking for 164 cars and 134 bikes, and the city's construction of a new, near complete Cedar Street extension.

The city must now complete the purchase of the grocery store condominium space from the Rule/Movin’ Out team. It will then enter into a lease with Maurer’s Urban Market for the operation of the grocery store space in the new condominium.

“We are honored to partner with the City of Madison to provide access to high quality affordable housing along with a full service grocery, two key elements for healthy, thriving communities," Rule and Movin' Out said in a statement.

“This has been a top priority of mine, to ensure we avoid a grocery gap on the South Side," said Ald. Tag Evers, 13th District. "It’s been a very challenging process, but we are rounding the corner here with this announcement. I’m confident that the continued hard work by staff, the development team, and our new grocer will get us across the finish line.”

South Madison has not been without a grocery store going back to the 1950s, said Ald. Sheri Carter, 14th District. "I was confidence that we would deliver a full-service grocery once again. I welcome Kristie Maurer to the vibrant South Madison community."